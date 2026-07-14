EASTPLATS ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF CFO AND CORPORATE SECRETARY

VANCOUVER, BC, July 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Eastern Platinum Limited (TSX: ELR) (JSE: EPS) ("Eastplats" or the "Company") announces the appointment of David Li, CPA, CPA (IL) as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary. Bringing over 20 years of global executive experience in the mining and manufacturing sectors across Canada, Asia, and the United States, Mr. Li will spearhead the Company's global financial strategy, capital allocation, and corporate development.

"We are thrilled to welcome David to our leadership team," said Wanjin Yang, CEO of Eastplats. "His deep expertise in project financing and strategic financial planning will be vital to our efforts to maximize the value of our operations and drive long-term growth."

Mr. Li has worked as CFO or Vice President for a number of mineral exploration, mine development and metal producing companies including Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada ("SMM"), Alderon Iron Ore Corp., Minco Gold, Minco Silver, and Selwyn Chihong Mining Ltd.

While he served as CFO for SMM, Mr. Li managed financial functions for SMM's assets and investment in Canada. In this role, he successfully supported the construction and production of the Côté Gold project and completed several strategic investments in critical metals projects in Canada.

Mr. Li holds an MBA from Arizona State University, Thunderbird, School of Global Management.

He is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) in British Columbia and a Certified Public Accountant in Illinois, USA.

"I am excited to join Eastern Platinum at this pivotal point in its production trajectory," said Mr. Li, incoming CFO. "I look forward to working with the team to optimize our financial operations and deliver strong value to our stakeholders."

For more information, please visit eastplats.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, forecasts, estimates, expectations and objectives for future operations that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "will," "plan," "intends," "may," "could," "expects," "anticipates" and similar expressions. Further disclosure of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and other forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form available under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

In particular, this press release contains, without limitation, forward-looking statements pertaining to: anticipated financial strategy, capital allocation, and corporate development; Eastplats' efforts to maximize the value of our operations and drive long-term growth; and future production. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements as a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, unanticipated problems that may arise in the Company's production processes, commodity prices, lower than expected grades and quantities of resources, need for additional funding and availability of such additional funding on acceptable terms, economic conditions, currency fluctuations, competition and regulations, legal proceedings and risks related to operations in foreign countries.

All forward-looking statements in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and by the "Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information" section contained in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis available under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date they are given and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, and does not undertake, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE Eastern Platinum Ltd.

For further information, please contact: EASTERN PLATINUM LIMITED, Wanjin Yang, Chief Executive Officer, [email protected] (email), (604) 568-8200 (phone)