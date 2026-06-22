EASTPLATS ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF CFO

VANCOUVER, BC, June 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Eastern Platinum Limited (TSX: ELR)(JSE: EPS) ("Eastplats" or the "Company") announces that Wylie Hui has resigned effective July 10, 2026, as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary to pursue other interests. The Board of Directors and management wish to thank Mr. Hui for his significant contributions, dedication, and support to Eastplats during his tenure and wish him well in his future endeavours. The Company is conducting a search for a new CFO and Mr. Hui has agreed to assist Eastplats during the transition period. A further update will be provided in due course.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE Eastern Platinum Ltd.

For further information, please contact: EASTERN PLATINUM LIMITED Wanjin Yang, Chief Executive Officer, [email protected] (email), (604) 568-8200 (phone)