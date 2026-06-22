EASTPLATS ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF CFO

News provided by

Eastern Platinum Ltd.

Jun 22, 2026, 07:30 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, June 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Eastern Platinum Limited (TSX: ELR)(JSE: EPS) ("Eastplats" or the "Company") announces that Wylie Hui has resigned effective July 10, 2026, as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary to pursue other interests. The Board of Directors and management wish to thank Mr. Hui for his significant contributions, dedication, and support to Eastplats during his tenure and wish him well in his future endeavours. The Company is conducting a search for a new CFO and Mr. Hui has agreed to assist Eastplats during the transition period. A further update will be provided in due course.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE Eastern Platinum Ltd.

For further information, please contact: EASTERN PLATINUM LIMITED Wanjin Yang, Chief Executive Officer, [email protected] (email), (604) 568-8200 (phone)

Organization Profile

Eastern Platinum Ltd.

About Eastern Platinum Limited Eastplats owns directly and indirectly a number of platinum group metal (“PGM”) and chrome assets in the Republic of South Africa. All of the Company’s properties are situated on the western limb (Crocodile River Mine) and eastern limb...