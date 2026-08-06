EASTERN PLATINUM LIMITED ANNOUNCES CEO TRANSITION

EASTERN PLATINUM LIMITED

(Incorporated in Canada)

(Canadian Registration number BC0722783)

(South African Registration number 2007/006318/10)

Share CodeTSX: ELR ISIN: CA2768555096

Share Code JSE: EPS ISIN: CA2768555096

("Eastplats" or the "Company")

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- Eastern Platinum Limited ("Eastplats" or the "Company") announces that Changyu Liu, currently Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board"), will be appointed as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective August 13, 2026. Mr. Liu will succeed Wanjin Yang. The Company's operations continue in the ordinary course and are not expected to be affected by this leadership transition. The Board of Directors and management confirm that this transition is not related to the Company's operations or financial reporting and wish to thank Mr. Yang for his significant contributions, dedication, and support to Eastplats during his tenure and wish him well in his future endeavours. The Company is conducting a search for a new President and Chief Executive Officer. A further update will be provided in due course.

About Eastern Platinum Limited

Eastplats owns directly and indirectly a number of PGM and chrome assets in the Republic of South Africa. All of the Company's properties are situated on the western limb (Crocodile River Mine) and eastern limb (Kennedy's Vale, Spitzkop, Mareesburg) of the Bushveld Complex, the geological environment that hosts approximately 80% of the world's PGM-bearing ore.

Operations at the Crocodile River Mine currently include mining and processing ore from the Zandfontein underground section to produce both PGM and chrome concentrates, respectively.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, forecasts, estimates, expectations and objectives for future operations that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "will," "plan," "intends," "may," "could," "expects," "anticipates" and similar expressions. Further disclosure of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and other forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form available under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

All forward-looking statements in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, the "Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information" section contained in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis available under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date they are given and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, and does not undertake, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

The Company has a primary listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

06 August 2026

JSE Sponsor

PSG Capital

SOURCE Eastern Platinum Ltd.

For further information, please contact: EASTERN PLATINUM LIMITED, David Li, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, [email protected] (email), (604) 568-8200 (phone)