Easton's Group of Hotels Celebrates the Structural Framework Completion for Canada's First Canopy by Hilton Hotel

"Today is a significant milestone for the construction of this property and a testament to the skill and diligence of all parties involved," says Reetu Gupta, Chairwoman and Ambassadress of The Gupta Group and Easton's Group of Hotels. "We're excited to bring Canada's very first Canopy by Hilton Hotel to Toronto. The hotel with its premium location will bring a unique blend of luxury, convenience, and urban living, offering a new way for guests near and far to experience the city."

Upon completion, Canopy by Hilton Toronto Yorkville, owned and managed by Easton's Group of Hotels, will feature a modern café with retail offerings from local businesses on the main floor, a highly-anticipated restaurant with impressive views of Bloor St. and the Rosedale Valley, a sleek indoor heated pool, yoga and fitness rooms featuring state-of-the-art equipment, and comfortable meeting spaces. The hotel rooms can be found from the second to ninth floors, while the remainder of the building rising 55 floors comprises of Gupta Group Developments' Rosedale on Bloor residential units.

Studio Munge led the hotel's unique design with layered interiors defined by curved edges and organic motifs. This will be complemented by an impressive local art collection, which illustrates the intricate connection between nature, people, and urbanism. As part of the experience, guest rooms will be called "Just-Right Rooms" because they provide intuitive comfort with a place for everything.

Canopy by Hilton Toronto Yorkville is part of Hilton Honors ®, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton's 18 world-class brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can't be found anywhere else and free standard WiFi. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check in, choose their room and access their room using Digital Key.

Easton's Group of Hotels will continue to reveal key information about the hotel in lead up to its grand opening in November 2022. This includes anticipated information about local attractions such as the restaurant and street-facing cafe with a retail boutique.

About Canopy by Hilton

Canopy by Hilton , Hilton's first lifestyle brand, is a place in the neighbourhood to relax and recharge, offering simple guest-directed service, comfortable spaces and thoughtfully local choices. Each hotel is designed as a natural extension of its neighbourhood and delivers a fresh approach to hospitality and the guest experience. The Canopy portfolio includes more than 35 open properties around the globe, with 26 under development across 16 countries and territories. Experience a positive stay at Canopy by Hilton by booking at canopybyhilton.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app . Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Canopy by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/canopybyhilton , and follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and Pinterest .

About The Easton's Group of Hotels

The Easton Group of Hotels has grown into a significant force in Canada's hospitality and service industry, which develops and manages a portfolio of 20 hotels across Canada. Its flagship hotels include industry-renowned brands like Hilton, Marriott/Starwood, and IHG. With a dynamic leadership team and an abiding passion for excellence, the company is actively expanding to new locations with diverse offerings for demanding business and leisure travellers. Our core values work together to ensure total satisfaction for every guest we have the pleasure of serving during their stay. Visit www.eastonsgroup.com and connect with us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and Pinterest

