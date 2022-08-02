Easton's Group of Hotels Acquires Four Points by Sheraton Kingston

This latest acquisition of the landmark Kingston property will be the 10th Marriott property under Easton's ownership and management.

TORONTO, August 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Easton's Group of Hotels proudly welcomes Four Points by Sheraton Kingston as the newest addition to its robust portfolio of recognizable properties across Ontario and Quebec. This latest acquisition of the landmark Kingston property will be the 10th Marriott property under Easton's ownership and management.

Four Points by Sheraton Kingston Hotel Exterior (CNW Group/Easton's Group of Hotels) Four Points by Sheraton Events & Meetings Space (CNW Group/Easton's Group of Hotels)

"We are so excited today to welcome the Four Points by Sheraton Kingston into the Easton's Group of Hotels family! This hotel is unique in its location and has a beautiful history in Kingston," said Reetu Gupta, Ambassadress and Chairwoman of The Gupta Group. "We look forward to welcoming new and returning guests with our signature levels of care and service."

With 169 Guestrooms and over 18,000 square feet of meeting and event space, Four Points by Sheraton Kingston boasts the largest available event space of any Kingston hotel. Within steps of the waterfront, this hotel provides excellent access to restaurants, shopping and the must-see attractions Kingston offers.

This Four Points by Sheraton was developed on the original lands that was once known as The Royce Inn Hotel, in 1791. Over the years, hotels were renamed "The Walker House" in 1808, " Kent House" in 1846 and then "The British American Hotel" in 1866. In 1994, The Four Points by Sheraton was developed on this original site of the historic British American Hotel, making this location the oldest one for hostelry in Kingston.

At its nearly 300 hotels around the globe, Four Points by Sheraton provides business travellers with the amenities they need most on the road, including satisfying menu options available throughout the day. In the evening, guests can relax after a busy day with the Four Points signature Best Brews™ program, which features two local craft beers on tap with distinct taste and popularity, and is unique to each property around the globe.

Four Points by Sheraton Kingston is located at 285 King St. E.Kingston, ON K7L 3B1. For more information, contact 613-544-4434 or visit www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/ygkfp-four-points-kingston .

About Four Points by Sheraton®

Four Points by Sheraton is a global brand with over 295 hotels in 43 countries and territories. At Four Points, travel is reinvented where timeless classics are woven with modern details, paired with genuine service in a casual environment—all around the world. Four Points hotels can be found in the heart of urban centers, near the beach, by the airport, or in the suburbs. Each hotel offers a familiar place to kick back and relax with an authentic sense of the local, where guests can watch sports and enjoy the brand's Best Brews® program. Four Points is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com . To learn more about Four Points, visit us online .

About Easton's Group of Hotels

The Easton Group of Hotels has grown into a significant force in Canada's hospitality and service industry, which develops and manages a portfolio of 20 hotels across Canada. Its flagship hotels include industry-renowned brands like Hilton, Marriott/Starwood, and IHG. With a dynamic leadership team and an abiding passion for excellence, the company is actively expanding to new locations with diverse offerings for demanding business and leisure travellers. Our core values work together to ensure total satisfaction for every guest we have the pleasure of serving during their stay. Visit www.eastonsgroup.com and connect with us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Instagram .

