Eastlink's mobile network expansion in NB making great progress in Miramichi

"We're very pleased with how things are progressing in New Brunswick, and more specifically in Miramichi," said Jeff Gillham, CEO. "We've secured our retail location in Bridgeview Plaza and our technical teams have been on the ground working with local contractors to prepare and install our new, 5G-ready sites."

Steve Irvine, VP of Engineering and CTO for Eastlink confirmed, "We are pleased to report that we are on track to go live in Miramichi in the coming months. We have the necessary approvals and permits in place and have begun preparing several sites between Shediac and Miramichi with access roads, tree trimming and the installation of poles, antennae systems and supportive equipment."

"We were very excited to hear of Eastlink's mobile expansion investment plans back in the fall," said Miramichi Mayor Adam Lordon. "We're thrilled with the progress being made. Strong access to mobile services in communities like ours is so important; it positions us as a place where our people are motivated to stay and where new people feel encouraged to settle because they have the tools they need to live, work, learn and play."

Eastlink has invested more than $270M since its launch in 2013 to grow its mobile service into more Canadian communities including Saint John, Fredericton, Shediac and Sussex in New Brunswick featuring Rollover Data, the ability to change your plan anytime, 5G-enabled service, contract buyout enabling ease of switching, and $0 down on any phone.

ABOUT EASTLINK: Eastlink is a proud Canadian, family-owned technology and communications company. Powered by state-of-the-art fibre optic and mobile networks and driven by its core spirit of entrepreneurialism, Eastlink delivers world-class communications services, including high speed internet, mobile, TV, phone, data services, security and smart home solutions and to residential to business and public sector customers in seven provinces across Canada and Bermuda. Recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, Eastlink shares local and regional stories on Community TV about the people, places and events that shape the communities it serves.

