Eastlink Expands Internet Services to Select Communities in Atlantic Canada

HALIFAX, NS, June 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Eastlink announced today it is now offering internet services in select communities across New Brunswick and Newfoundland & Labrador. These communities include Moncton, Fredericton, Saint John, Miramichi, Tracadie and Bathurst in New Brunswick and St. John's in Newfoundland.

"We are pleased to bring more choice and competition to more communities, along with the core advantages that set us apart from our competitors," said Jeff Gillham, CEO Eastlink. "This includes our strong, local retail presence, value-packed internet and mobile bundles, and the exceptional service that our customers have come to expect from us."

Mr. Gillham noted this expansion reflects Eastlink's broader growth strategy to evolve how and where it operates to reach more Canadians, particularly in areas where the company does not yet have its own network infrastructure.

"The current wholesale regulatory framework has caused us to consider different ways of expanding our service footprint where investing in building new networks is no longer viable. This includes accessing the networks of Canada's major carriers in areas where we do not have our own, so that we can connect more Canadians to the excellent products and industry-leading customer experience we deliver in thousands of other communities," he said.

Eastlink's expanded services in these select communities, where the company has built its own mobile network, will feature its flagship eero-powered WiFi delivering enhanced internet performance and multiple speed options with the opportunity to add whole home coverage and bundle internet with mobile service.

For more visit https://www.eastlink.ca/internet-is-coming/

About Eastlink

Eastlink is a proud Canadian, family-owned technology and communications company. Powered by state-of-the-art fibre optic and mobile networks and driven by its core spirit of entrepreneurialism, Eastlink delivers world-class communications services, including high speed internet, mobile, TV, phone, and data services to residential to business and public sector customers in seven provinces across Canada and Bermuda. Recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, Eastlink shares local and regional stories on Community TV about the people, places and events that shape the communities it serves.

SOURCE EastLink

Media Contact: Jill Laing, [email protected], 902.488.5283