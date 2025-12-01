EASTERN ONTARIO REOPENS A STRATEGIC AGRICULTURAL GATEWAY AFTER 30 YEARS

Arrival of the Federal Montreal at the Port of Johnstown activates a new Canadian-controlled marine-rail corridor linking Prairie producers to global markets.

JOHNSTOWN, ON, Dec. 1st, 2025 /CNW/ - (Event occurred November 25, 2025)

Eastern Ontario has reopened one of Canada's most strategic agricultural gateways with the arrival of the Federal Montreal, the first bulk vessel fertilizer cargo to dock in the region in almost three decades. Its discharge – coordinated through a logistics partnership led by V6 Agronomy alongside the Port of Johnstown – reactivates a long‑dormant section of the St. Lawrence Seaway and establishes a modern Prairie-Seaway trade corridor connecting Western Canadian producers to Eastern and international markets.

This renewed corridor links inbound fertilizers with outbound grain, pulses, and agri‑products through an integrated marine‑rail pathway. The result is a Canadian‑controlled logistics chain that improves rail asset utilization, strengthens national food security, and reduces reliance on foreign infrastructure for critical agricultural inputs and exports.

"This moment marks the renewal of a corridor that has been dormant for nearly three decades," said Ryan Brophy, CEO of V6 Agronomy. "By reactivating this gateway, we are creating a reliable, efficient, and globally competitive route that benefits farmers from the Prairies to the Great Lakes. It's a major step forward for Canada's agricultural sector."

A Modernized Corridor for Canadian Agriculture

Reestablishing direct marine fertilizer imports into Eastern Ontario delivers:

Reliable, domestically controlled access to essential crop nutrients

Expanded eastbound marine capacity for Prairie growers

Efficient match-back flows for outbound grain, pulses, and agri‑products

Reduced transportation emissions through improved marine and rail efficiencies

New global diversification opportunities, including access to European and emerging markets

All discharge, handling, and loading operations occur entirely within the marine and rail footprint – ensuring no impact on municipal roads or surrounding communities.

With seasonal constraints and congestion affecting some Western facilities, Eastern Ontario provides year‑round scalability with no competing vessel queues, positioning the Port of Johnstown as a critical alternative pathway in Canada's agricultural export architecture.

Aligned with Federal & Provincial Priorities

This initiative directly aligns with commitments outlined in Budget 2025, including:

Strengthening Canada's supply chain sovereignty

Expanding the Trade Diversification Corridors Fund (TDCF)

Scaling inland logistics capacity via the National Trade Corridors Fund (NTCF)

Advancing fertilizer emissions‑reduction through enhanced nutrient pathways

Supporting rural economic development and regional infrastructure renewal

The Port of Johnstown's strategic location at the centre of the Montreal–Toronto–Ottawa corridor provides the scalability needed for long‑term agricultural growth and interprovincial connectivity.

New Partnerships Strengthen the Corridor's Future

The activation of this upgraded gateway is reinforced by research and industry partnerships that expand Canada's agricultural innovation capacity.

Trent University

Trent University, a multi‑year research partner to V6 Agronomy, emphasized the national significance of this milestone:

"The opening of this terminal is a significant opportunity for Trent researchers and students to contribute to this new frontier of sustainable agriculture in Canada," said Christopher Rooney, Senior Director of Research and Innovation at Trent University. "As a research partner with V6 Agronomy at this critical point in business development, Trent University is facilitating opportunities for scientists and emerging talent to gain first‑hand insights into the agri‑food and agri‑business economy and contribute new solutions for the sector. It's a clear example of how Trent and post‑secondary research are involved in economic development in Canada."

Fertinagro Biotech International

One of Europe's leading fertilizer innovators, Fertinagro Biotech International, welcomed the corridor's activation:

"V6's investment into this corridor represents a very meaningful milestone in establishing a resilient Canada‑wide fertilizer supply chain that strengthens crop nutrition security for growers across the country," said Fertinagro Biotech International. "We see this as a strategically significant advancement – one that enhances national supply resilience, expands access to next‑generation fertilizer technologies, and creates new collaboration opportunities in sustainable nutrient innovation."

Port of Johnstown

Leslie Drynan, General Manager of the Port of Johnstown, added:

"The arrival of this vessel marks the reopening of a strategic agricultural gateway for Canada. Through our strong partnership with V6 Agronomy, the Port of Johnstown is activating a modern marine‑rail corridor that strengthens national supply chains, supports Prairie growers, and creates new opportunities for Canadian agriculture."

