Eastern Ontario Landmark Pandemic Closure - The Belvedere Hotel

KINGSTON, ON, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ - An important and historic Kingston landmark, "The Belvedere Hotel", is closing after 35 years in business. The Covid-19 pandemic forcing the closure of public spaces along with other mitigating circumstances has dealt a fatal blow to the Grande Dame of King Street. Over the decades, this charming 19th century building has been a home away from home for countless business travelers, academics, and dignitaries from all over the world, each vying to stay in their "favorite" or "usual" room, tastefully decorated with period antiques and complementary accessories making each stay special and memorable.