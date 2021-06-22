Eastern Ontario Landmark Pandemic Closure - The Belvedere Hotel
Jun 22, 2021, 07:30 ET
KINGSTON, ON, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ - An important and historic Kingston landmark, "The Belvedere Hotel", is closing after 35 years in business. The Covid-19 pandemic forcing the closure of public spaces along with other mitigating circumstances has dealt a fatal blow to the Grande Dame of King Street. Over the decades, this charming 19th century building has been a home away from home for countless business travelers, academics, and dignitaries from all over the world, each vying to stay in their "favorite" or "usual" room, tastefully decorated with period antiques and complementary accessories making each stay special and memorable.
Pridham's Auctions & Appraisals of Ottawa will be conducting a LIVE, ONLINE ONLY, auction for the contents of the Hotel on June 26th, starting at 10:00am. A safe preview is scheduled on June 22nd, 23rd & 24th from 10:00am to 6:00pm. This sale will represent an opportunity for the general public and those familiar with the contents of the hotel to participate in the dispersal of a piece of Kingston's rich and diverse history.
Hotel Belvedere: 141 King Street East, Kingston, Ontario
SOURCE Pridham's Auctions & Appraisals of Ottawa
For further information: Robin Andrew Pridham, President, Pridham's, 613-678-0406
Share this article