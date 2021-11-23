Easter Seals Ontario Ready To Celebrate 100 Years Of Impact For Kids With Physical Disabilities

"We're excited and proud to be entering our centennial year. I am honoured to be part of an organization that has been instrumental in providing 100 years of incredible success and dedicated service to children and youth with physical disabilities," says Kevin Collins, President and CEO.

Highlights of the year include increased advocacy at the provincial level; a birthday celebration component at all Easter Seals fundraising events throughout the year; a month of awareness initiatives during March; a birthday party in Ottawa in spring of 2022 to mark March is Easter Seals Month in a very special way; local celebratory events; and the illumination of major public landmarks around the province. The organization will also be completing social and digital media campaigns throughout the year on several topics, including inclusion and accessibility.

"Easter Seals was built with grassroots support from communities across Ontario. Everything we have accomplished has been the result of the remarkable dedication, committed service, and extraordinary generosity of our donors, sponsors, volunteers, and staff, and we look forward to toasting our shared successes and celebrating in the coming year."

Quick Facts

Easter Seals helps families to purchase costly accessibility and mobility equipment for their child.

helps families to purchase costly accessibility and mobility equipment for their child. Easter Seals is a leader in providing inclusive, specialized recreational programming through its two fully accessible camp properties near Perth (Camp Merrywood) and London (Camp Woodeden) and remote camp platform.

is a leader in providing inclusive, specialized recreational programming through its two fully accessible camp properties near (Camp Merrywood) and (Camp Woodeden) and remote camp platform. Easter Seals serves nearly 500 Ontario regions and communities, from Windsor to Ottawa and remote communities in Northern Ontario .

serves nearly 500 Ontario regions and communities, from to and remote communities in . Easter Seals offers post-secondary scholarships to youth with physical disabilities, provides access to information and resources, and leads public education and awareness.

offers post-secondary scholarships to youth with physical disabilities, provides access to information and resources, and leads public education and awareness. Easter Seals' legacy includes being the first to employ nurses to carry service into the home for kids with physical disabilities, the first to build fully accessible summer camps specifically for children and youth with physical disabilities, and the first to build a provincial treatment centre with in-patient and out-patient facilities.

For all 100th anniversary event information, please visit Easter Seals' website at www.easterseals.org. Regular updates will be added throughout the year.

