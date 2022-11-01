East Side Mario's partners with Movember Canada

VAUGHAN, ON, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - East Side Mario's announced today that it will be partnering with Movember Canada to raise funds and support the organization's mission to change the face of men's health. With the shared value of community impact, East Side Mario's is encouraging their "famiglia" to join them this month as they pledge to donate at least $50,000 to Movember initiatives. For every dine-in and takeout purchase made between November 1st and 30th, East Side Mario's will be donating $0.25.

"Our values of celebrating family and fun while doing good makes us a perfect fit for a partnership with Movember Canada," says Paul Pascal, COO, East Side Mario's. "We are focused on bringing friends and family together in our restaurants, and opening the door to having important conversations about men's health".

Movember Canada is the leading global charity dedicated to men's health, funding more than 1,250 men's health projects around the world since 2003, with over 300 of those based in Canada. With a focus on mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer, Movember invests in research and support programs that enable men to live happier, healthier and longer lives.

"We're incredibly excited to be working with East Side Mario's heading into our 16th annual Movember campaign," says Todd Minerson, Movember Canada Country Director. "The dinner table is often a place where families and friends come together, where amazing memories are made. With East Side Mario's support, we know there will be some important conversations about men's health happening this month at locations all over the country."

Guests at East Side Mario's will be able to join in on the action and make their own donation at the restaurant if they choose. In appreciation, they will receive a Movember moustache cutout where they can write a message and post it on the growing Movember wall of fame.

There are many ways to get involved, from GROW-ing a moustache, MOVE-ing in the name of men's health, HOST-ing a Mo-ment for Movember, or even setting your own unique challenge and MO-YOUR-OWN-WAY. To learn more about this partnership and program, please visit https://www.eastsidemarios.com/en/movember.html .

About Recipe

Founded in 1883, RECIPE Unlimited Corporation is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Montana's, Kelseys, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Bier Markt, The Landing Group of Restaurants, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, Blanco Cantina, Añejo, Fresh and Ultimate Kitchens.

RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. As at June 26, 2022, Recipe had 20 brands and 1,223 restaurants, 82% of which are operated by franchisees and joint-venture partners, operating in several countries including Canada, USA, Saudi Arabia, India and the UAE. RECIPE's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RECP. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com .

About Movember

Movember is the leading charity changing the face of men's health on a global scale, focusing on mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer. The charity raises funds to deliver innovative, breakthrough research and support programs that enable men to live happier, healthier and longer lives. Committed to disrupting the status quo, millions have joined the movement, helping fund over 1,250 projects around the world. In addition to tackling key health issues faced by men, Movember is working to encourage men to stay healthy in all areas of their life, with a focus on men staying socially connected, and becoming more open to discussing their health and significant moments in their lives. The charity's vision is to have an everlasting impact on the face of men's health. To donate or learn more, please visit Movember.com.

