East Side Mario's gives away a $20K Vacation during Famiglia Month

VAUGHAN, ON, June 8, 2023 /CNW/ - East Side Mario's is excited to announce the winner of its "Famiglia Month" contest. In celebration of families spending quality time at their restaurants, East Side Mario's held a contest between March 13 to April 16, 2023 to gift a vacation voucher valued at $20K to one lucky customer. After receiving thousands of entries from all over the country, the winner was chosen at random.

"We are thrilled to announce that Jason LeSage is the lucky winner of the grand prize of our Famiglia Month Contest. We want to thank everyone who participated in the contest and chose to spend their quality family time at our restaurant," said Christi Rutledge, Director of Marketing for East Side Mario's. "We are always excited to bring these contests to our guests and for them to be able to enjoy it with their famiglia."

Jason LeSage expressed their excitement upon learning of their victory. "I couldn't believe it. I've never won anything like this in my life. It'll be a great moment for our family to share together," they said.

East Side Mario's congratulates Jason LeSage and thanks all participants for their enthusiastic participation in the Famiglia Month contest.

For more information on East Side Mario's and its future events and activities, please visit www.eastsidemarios.com .

About Recipe

Founded in 1883, RECIPE Unlimited Corporation is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Montana's, Kelseys, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Bier Markt, The Landing Group of Restaurants, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, Blanco Cantina, Añejo, Fresh and Ultimate Kitchens.

RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com .

SOURCE East Side Mario’s

For further information: Christi Rutledge, Director of Marketing, [email protected]