East Side Games Group Nominated for Multiple Awards, including Pocket Gamer People's Choice and Canadian Game Awards Best Mobile Game

VANCOUVER, BC, March 16, 2022 /CNW/ - East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) ("ESGG" or the "Company"), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, is happy to announce that it has been nominated for multiple awards for individual games, technology frameworks and development studios.

"Our studios are the foundation of ESGG's success, and we couldn't be happier to see them be recognized for their stellar work. This year's nominations speak to the immense talent within our organization for game development, publishing and our game technology framework," said Darcy Taylor, CEO of ESGG. "Coming off of our record setting 2021, for both revenue and audience metrics, we can't wait to see what our studios deliver in 2022 and beyond."

"RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar, the first of our 'Super Marquee' IP titles, has been nominated for both the Pocket Gamer People's Choice award and Canadian Game Awards Best Mobile Game. Our East Side Games studio, which co-developed and published RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar, was nominated for Best Developer by Pocket Gamer for the third year in a row. Our Game Kit technology framework was also nominated by Pocket Gamer for Best Game Engine and is the technology utilized by our studios and 3rd party developers to develop top tier games in a fraction of the traditional development time," continued Mr. Taylor.

POCKET GAMER MOBILE GAME AWARDS 2022

The Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards are a prestigious awards established to celebrate the very best businesses and individuals who are driving the US$90 billion mobile games industry forward.

RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar has been nominated for the Pocket Gamer People's Choice award which is the only award nominated by and voted for by consumers, and recognises the best new game to have received a full release during the previous year. This title was launched in partnership with World of Wonder Productions Inc. and was built on Game Kit and published by East Side Games Inc. ("ESG").

ESG is also nominated for Best Developer which is awarded to any mobile games company with 11 or more staff that has released a game, or successfully grown an existing game, during 2021, as well as successfully expanded their business and made an impact on the industry through innovation, creativity and other initiatives. This is the third consecutive year that ESG has been nominated for the Best Developer award.

ESG's Game Kit technology framework, previously "IdleKit", has been nominated for Best Game Engine. This award is open to third-party tech companies that provide game engines that help power mobile games development. Other nominees include industry titans such as Roblox's Lua, Unity and Unreal Engine.

The Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2022 presentation evening, hosted at BAFTA, 195 Piccadilly in central London, will take place on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

2022 CANADIAN GAME AWARDS

As the third largest developer of video games in the world, this award show celebrates Canada's spot on the world stage as a leader in interactive entertainment. The Canadian Game Awards has been designed to be "by the industry and for the industry" with an interest in engaging public and fan participation.

RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar has been nominated for Best Mobile Game this year which is awarded to the best mobile game developed by a Canadian company. ESGG was previously nominated in this category for Archer: Danger Phone at the 2021 awards.

The 2022 Canadian Game Awards will air Friday, April 8th at 7:30PM EST on CGA Twitch.

