East Side Games Group Announces Partnership with NoPowerup

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) ("ESGG" or the "Company"), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, announces that it has entered into a publishing and Game Kit partnership agreement with NoPowerup Vietnam JSC ("NoPowerup"), based in Hanoi, Vietnam, for the world-wide release of a free-to-play mobile game on iOS and Android (the "Partnership").

The game will be developed in-house by NoPowerup, leveraging ESGG's proven Game Kit-Idle technology, and will be published by East Side Games ("ESG"). The title will be an idle business tycoon-style game and is expected to launch world-wide in 2022. Terms of the Partnership are subject to confidentiality obligations.

Game Kit-Idle is one of ESGG's core software technologies. This internally developed proprietary game framework for building narrative driven idle games allows for a material decrease in the typical build to launch timeline for mobile games developed on the platform. This platform is utilized by ESGG studios and is also open to third-party developers on a partnership basis.

"We are excited to expand our Game Kit network into Hanoi, Vietnam and we couldn't have selected a better partner to do this with. Known for developing the hit idle game, Lumber Empire: Idle Tycoon, NoPowerup has developed many top-tier Hyper Casual and Idle mobile games. They now get to leverage their past success and experience as they develop on ESGG's Game Kit-Idle platform," said Darcy Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of East Side Games Group. "This Game Kit agreement with NoPowerup is the 8th partnership announced this year and expands our geographic diversity and game publishing pipeline for 2022."

NoPowerup CEO, Mr. Hoàng Xuân Tùng, said: "We can't wait to get started working with ESGG's Game Kit-Idle platform and to realize the benefits that it brings to the development timeline. The new game we're working on together will leverage our vast experience and expertise in the Hyper Casual and Idle genres and build on our recent success in the idle space especially. This game will be a fun-filled idle adventure for the whole family!"

ABOUT NOPOWERUP JSC

NoPowerup is an enthusiastic game studio located in Hanoi that thrives to focus on developing casual games for the mobile world. We are all about creating the most wholesome experiences for our users and have released a lot of successful games. You may want to check our games such as Idle Success, Idle Digging Tycoon, Idle Light City, Clicker Racing, and many others on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Our partners are also giants in the game publishing field, some of whom we have worked with are AppQuantum, ZPlay and Supersonic. https://nopowerup.com/about-us/

ABOUT EAST SIDE GAMES GROUP

East Side Games Group (formerly operating under the name "LEAF Mobile Inc.") is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through licensing of our proprietary Game Kit software platform that enables professional game developers to greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of game creation in addition to organic growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm, The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile and Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money, RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar and the soon to be released, The Office: Somehow We Manage.

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.eastsidegamesgroup.com and join our online communities at LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Additional information about the Company continues to be available under its legal name, LEAF Mobile Inc., at www.sedar.com.

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

SOURCE East Side Games Group

For further information: Contact Us: Media Inquiries, [email protected], +1 604 288 4417; Investor Relations, [email protected], +1 604 684 6370, Suite 909 - 510 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 3A8