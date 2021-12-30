EAST SIDE GAMES GROUP ANNOUNCES FILING OF FINAL BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - LEAF Mobile Inc. (d/b/a "East Side Games Group") (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) ("ESGG" or the "Company") announces the filing of a final base shelf prospectus (the "Final Shelf Prospectus") with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of Canada excepting Quebec, with a view to providing the Company with greater financial flexibility going forward, but has not entered into any agreements or arrangements to authorize or offer any Securities (as defined below) at this time. The Final Shelf Prospectus has been filed further to the preliminary base shelf prospectus, which was previously announced December 6, 2021.

When made final or effective, the Final Shelf Prospectus will allow the Company to undertake offerings of its common shares, warrants, debt securities, subscription receipts and units (collectively, "Securities"), or any combination thereof, up to an aggregate total of $200 million from time to time during the 25 month period that the Final Shelf Prospectus remains effective. The Securities may be offered in amounts, at prices and on terms to be determined at the time of sale and, subject to applicable regulations, may include "at the market" transactions, public offerings or strategic investments. The specific terms of any offering of Securities, including the use of proceeds from any offering, will be set forth in one or more prospectus supplement(s) to be filled with applicable securities regulators.

"The filing of the Final Shelf Prospectus gives us enhanced flexibility and the ability to move quickly as we continue to assess opportunities while executing on our M&A growth strategy," said Darcy Taylor, CEO of ESGG.

A copy of the Final Shelf Prospectus and any supplements that may be filed in the future, can be found under the Company's SEDAR profile.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualifications under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

ABOUT EASTSIDE GAMES GROUP

East Side Games Group (formerly operating under the name "LEAF Mobile Inc.") is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through licensing of our proprietary Game Kit software platform that enables professional game developers to greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of game creation in addition to organic growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm, The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile and Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money, RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar and the soon to be released, The Office: Somehow We Manage.

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.eastsidegamesgroup.com and join our online communities at LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Additional information about the Company continues to be available under its legal name, LEAF Mobile Inc., at www.sedar.com.

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. In particular, the Company cautions that the completion of financings cannot be predicted with certainty, and there can be no assurance at this time that the Company will pursue any financings under the final shelf prospectus. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

