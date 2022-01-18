East Side Games Group Acquires Funko Pop! Blitz Mobile Game Assets from N3TWORK

Watch the trailer here.

Funko Pop! Blitz is a deeply engaging match-3 blitz character collection game featuring Funko Pop! versions of lovable characters across multiple iconic franchises in unique weekly events. The game currently features characters from a variety of franchises including, Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment's Jurassic World and Back to the Future, NBC's U.S. version of The Office, DreamWorks Animation's Shrek and Trolls, as well as Masters of the Universe, and many more from pop culture's biggest properties.

"Funko Pop! Blitz will add to our portfolio of premium IP games, expand our mobile game genre offerings, and allow us to implement our expertise in live ops as we scale the game into the future. We are excited to add this high-quality game that melds pop culture's biggest entertainment franchises into a single experience and has already been very well received by players, especially among the massive fan base of over 30 million Funko collectors worldwide. The game, which utilizes an iconic global franchise, allows for increased scalability in line with our IP-first strategy," said Darcy Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of East Side Games Group.

Pursuant to the acquisition terms, ESGG issued 419,389 common shares to a nominee of N3TWORK, among other consideration.

All ESGG common shares issuable to N3TWORK will be subject to a four month hold period pursuant to applicable securities laws.

ABOUT EAST SIDE GAMES GROUP

East Side Games Group (formerly operating under the name "LEAF Mobile Inc.") is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through licensing of our proprietary Game Kit software platform that enables professional game developers to greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of game creation in addition to organic growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm, The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile and Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money, RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar and the soon to be released, The Office: Somehow We Manage.

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.eastsidegamesgroup.com and join our online communities at LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Additional information about the Company continues to be available under its legal name, LEAF Mobile Inc., at www.sedar.com

