Easing COVID restrictions don't apply to abused women

Since the onset of COVID-19, intimate partner violence has increased by over 30 percent in Canada. Women are effectively trapped in their homes with their abusers, and the isolation has limited their ability to seek help. Interval House , Canada's first shelter for abused women and children, has partnered with creative agency UNION , to covertly get life-saving information to women in the most public place, the grocery store.

Union created a "Bruised Fruit" market display to reach women who may be experiencing abuse -- they take solace at the grocery store as this typically may be the only place their abusers allow them to go. Upon first glance, the market display looks like a stand of over-ripened apples, but there's more than meets the eye. Each bruised apple confronts people with the rotten truth of abuse with important messages like, "During the pandemic, abusive relationships become more physically violent." The sticker on each apple also provides discreet contact information for Interval House's 24/7 Crisis Line.

"It's the perfect storm", says Paula Del Cid, Manager of Shelter Services and Outreach at Interval House. "Women are more vulnerable to intimate partner violence than ever, and it's also harder than ever for them to reach out for help. The bruised apples are a way to get them the information they need, secretly and safely."

Canadians are beginning to breathe a sigh of relief that things are slowly opening up after a long winter of COVID-19 constraints, but abused women continue to be in lockdown.

With her abuser constantly looking over her shoulder, a woman is unable to freely seek out information or get help. She is rarely alone. We have to find opportunities to talk to her that are safe and out of the constant monitoring eye of her abuser.

About Interval House

As the first centre for abused women and children in Canada, Interval House is a leader in the campaign for women's empowerment, providing innovative, specialized services that help abused women and their children transform their lives and break the cycle of violence. Interval House's holistic approach provides a continuum of services from crisis intervention to re-integration into the workforce and community, giving women and children the chance to rebuild their lives. For more information, please visit www.intervalhouse.ca

About Union

UNION is an integrated advertising agency that develops creative ideas to solve modern business challenges. They specialize in connecting brands to everyday people in meaningful ways. Launched in 2012, UNION is part of MDC's Doner Partners Network (DPN). UNION has done work for a range of clients including Shoppers Drug Mart, Weston, Best Buy, Canadian Real Estate Association. For more information about UNION, visit unioncreative.com.

SOURCE Interval House

For further information: Media Contact: Tory Crowder, jumpstart communications, 416-998 9702, [email protected]