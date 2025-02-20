EarthDaily Analytics Acquires SkyForest, Enhancing Wildfire Risk and Forestry Solutions

Acquisition embeds cutting-edge wildfire and forestry analytics into EarthDaily's comprehensive Earth Observation portfolio, accelerating its growth strategy and expanding capabilities in risk management solutions.



VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- EarthDaily Analytics (EarthDaily), a global leader in Earth Observation (EO) data and analytics, is redefining environmental intelligence with its acquisition of SkyForest, a cutting-edge platform specializing in wildfire risk assessment and forestry analytics. This strategic acquisition strengthens EarthDaily's robust Earth Intelligence offerings, reinforcing its position as an indispensable partner for industries and governmental organizations managing the mitigation of environmental risk.

EarthDaily Analytics acquires SkyForest, expanding its Earth Observation capabilities to provide advanced wildfire risk assessment and comprehensive forestry analytics. The integration enhances insights into wildfire exposure, forest health, and sustainable resource management for industries including insurance, government, and forestry.

EarthDaily's expansion is driven by a commitment to providing real-time, AI-powered geospatial insights that address today's most critical environmental challenges. The integration of SkyForest technology will significantly strengthen EarthDaily's ability to address key areas like natural disaster mitigation, sustainable forestry management, insurance analytics, and critical infrastructure protection. These enhanced capabilities will be further amplified by the EarthDaily Constellation's global data coverage and higher frequency, providing improved thermal measurements and multi-band soil moisture analytics.

"As wildfires grow in frequency and intensity, this acquisition directly supports EarthDaily's mission to deliver advanced geospatial analytics that help tackle today's most urgent environmental challenges," said Don Osborne, CEO of EarthDaily Analytics. "With SkyForest's expertise, we will empower our clients with unparalleled insights into both wildfire risk and broader forest health, driving better decisions and outcomes."

SkyForest's proprietary analytics technology has been instrumental in delivering near real-time, high-resolution insights for forestry and wildfire risk management. The platform provides rapid, data-driven assessments that include:

Comprehensive Wildfire Risk Assessment: Industry-leading wildfire exposure metrics for assessing risk across vast asset portfolios.

Forestry Ecosystem Analysis: Detailed insights into species distribution, timber volume, carbon sequestration, biodiversity monitoring, and forest health indicators such as insect infestations and post-wildfire burn severity.

Sustainable Forest Management: AI-driven tools to support government agencies and industry clients in sustainable resource planning and harvest mapping.

Real-Time Environmental Monitoring: Normalized, cross-regional analytics with historical coverage across Canada and expansion plans leveraging the upcoming EarthDaily Constellation.

"While wildfire risk management remains a core focus, SkyForest continues to offer a full suite of forestry analytics, empowering government agencies and industry clients to sustainably manage forests," said Phil Green, Founder and CSO of SkyForest. "Joining EarthDaily Analytics will allow us to scale these solutions globally at a time when they're needed more than ever."

"SkyForest has always been committed to providing high-resolution forest insights in near real-time, enabling clients to make informed decisions about resource management and risk mitigation," said Chris Johnson, CEO of SkyForest. "By joining EarthDaily Analytics, we'll be able to enhance these capabilities further, combining our forestry analytics with the power of EarthDaily's Constellation data and AI-driven platform to offer unmatched solutions to a global audience."

These capabilities complement and realize important synergies with EarthDaily's existing disaster risk management and natural resource monitoring services, offering clients a more comprehensive toolset for managing environmental risks and resources.

Industry-Specific Benefits:

Insurance : Enables precise, near real-time wildfire risk assessments for more accurate pricing and underwriting.

Utilities: Enables energy and telecommunication organizations to run wildfire risk assessments on critical assets, proactively identifying direct and proximate environmental risk factors to guide pre-incident mitigation efforts.

Forestry: Guides sustainable forest management and minimizes disruptions to timber supply by optimizing the protection of assets.

: Guides sustainable forest management and minimizes disruptions to timber supply by optimizing the protection of assets. Government: Enhances public safety and resource planning with critical infrastructure risk assessment tools.

The full potential of SkyForest's capabilities will be further amplified with the launch of the EarthDaily Constellation in 2025. The constellation's 10 satellites will capture daily, multispectral imagery of nearly 100% of the world's landmasses and key maritime regions, delivering consistent data for AI-driven analytics to advance broad area change detection.

About EarthDaily Analytics:

EarthDaily Analytics is a global leader in Earth Observation providing actionable insights and data that empower industries and governments to make informed decisions for a more resilient future. With the launch of its groundbreaking EarthDaily Constellation, the company is revolutionizing how we monitor, understand, and interact with our planet. earthdaily.com/

About SkyForest:

SkyForest is a risk assessment and forest analytics platform designed to monitor wildfire exposure and deliver comprehensive forestry insights at scale. Serving industries such as insurance, government, forestry, and utilities, SkyForest empowers clients with timely data to manage risks and resources more effectively. skyforest.io

Contact:

Bryan Degnan, IGB Group ([email protected]; +1-646-673-9701)

www.earthdaily.com/media

