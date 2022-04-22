EARTH INDEX reveals which G20 countries and sectors are leading and lagging in the race to net-zero

Based on stated emission reduction targets from G20 countries, 2030 should see approximately 35% lower emissions than 2019. This number was arrived at by looking at existing commitments made by G20 countries. Currently, they are not on track to deliver, and in some cases, emissions have increased.

We know this thanks to EARTH INDEX , a new fundamental metric devised by Corporate Knights that measures the "say–do" gap, meaning the speed at which countries (by sector) are reducing greenhouse gas emissions relative to the speed required to deliver on their emission reduction commitments. In essence, EARTH INDEX identifies which G20 countries and sectors are leading and lagging in the race to net-zero. The challenge no longer lies in convincing world leaders of the need to address climate change. It lies in holding them accountable to their own commitments.

"EARTH INDEX responds to a need for increased transparency, accountability and trust by delivering up-to-date data that is recalibrated annually to track actual emissions progress in G20 countries," says Ralph Torrie, director of research at Corporate Knights. "It is not so much a question of whether the targets are adequate, but whether we are getting results from the policies and strategies we have been pursuing."

At first, the findings may appear bleak. In 2019, emissions increased in six sectors analyzed by EARTH INDEX: agriculture, buildings, fossil fuels, industry, transport and waste. It's true that the EARTH INDEX findings highlight a grim reality. But they also identify where progress is being made, making it clear that with the right mix of creative and disruptive solutions, significant decarbonization and a future hovering at 2°C is still possible. Emissions in the power sector, for example, are beginning to plummet. In fact, decarbonization in this sector was the greatest source of G20 emission reductions in 2019. Furthermore, there is progress occurring in almost every sector. This means that with at least one country deploying effective solutions in any given sector, there are solutions that can be replicated elsewhere.

Herein lies both a beacon of hope and a strategic path forward. But first, governments around the world must close the "say–do" gap.

Starting May 4th, Corporate Knights will host three informative and galvanizing virtual roundtables reviewing EARTH INDEX results and encouraging an open exchange of solutions.

