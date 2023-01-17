Earnscliffe Strategies Enhances its Public Relations Offering with the Acquisition of Switchboard Public Relations

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Earnscliffe Strategies (Earnscliffe) is proud to announce the acquisition of Switchboard Public Relations (Switchboard), a full-service agency based in Vancouver, Canada.

The acquisition combines the world-class experience, expertise and resources of Earnscliffe, a national leader in strategic communications, government relations and opinion research, with Switchboard's trailblazing team of connectors, problem-solvers and storytellers. In doing so, it maximizes Earnscliffe's impact on every stage of client development and growth, and represents an expansion of the firm's strategic communications offerings across a variety of sectors and industries.

Switchboard's custom-tailored solutions range from public, stakeholder and media relations to issues management and community intelligence outreach. Much of the agency's success has been in supporting emerging, fast-scaling and publicly-traded clients in technology and innovation ecosystems spanning cleantech, life sciences/biotech, quantum computing, agtech, fintech, and SAAS (software-as-a-service solutions).

"The Switchboard team is known for first-class execution and a savvy understanding of the technology ecosystem. The addition of Switchboard enables Earnscliffe to strengthen our marketplace position, expand our solution offerings, and accelerate our growth," said Earnscliffe CEO Craig Robinson.

Switchboard Founder Kathleen Reid and her team of experts will support expanded and integrated public relations services into the overall Earnscliffe approach. "Earnscliffe's dual focus on client service and team support aligns with Switchboard's core values and culture," said Reid. "By joining forces, we are giving our clients access to enhanced national offerings and capabilities that will exceed their expectations and surpass their goals."

