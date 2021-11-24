Early Warning Reporting for Enterprise Group, Inc.

ST. ALBERT, AB, Nov. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - This release is being made by Brian Nilsson (the "Acquiror") to report historical information concerning holdings in Enterprise Group, Inc. (the "Issuer").

On March 11, 2020, the Acquiror acquired beneficial ownership of 500,000 common shares of the Issuer (the "First Reportable Event"). As a result of this acquisition, as at March 11, 2020, the Acquiror had beneficial ownership of, or control or direction over, 6,006,966 common shares of the Issuer representing approximately 11.78% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Issuer.

Between August 4, 2020 and August 18, 2021, the Acquiror acquired an aggregate of 1,303,000 common shares of the Issuer at prices ranging from $0.15 per share to $0.25 per share, representing approximately 2.65% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Issuer (the "Second Reportable Event"). Following these transactions, as at August 18, 2021, the Acquiror had beneficial ownership of, or control or direction over, 7,309,966 common shares of the Issuer representing approximately 14.87% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Issuer.

Between August 19, 2021 and October 27, 2021, the Acquiror acquired an aggregate of 1,063,000 common shares of the Issuer at prices ranging from $0.25 per share to $0.30 per share, representing approximately 2.19% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Issuer (the "Third Reportable Event"). Following these transactions, as at October 27, 2021, the Acquiror had beneficial ownership of, or control or direction over, 8,372,966 common shares of the Issuer representing approximately 17.26% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Issuer.

Between October 28, 2021 and October 29, 2021, the Acquiror acquired an aggregate of 295,000 common shares of the Issuer at a price of $0.30 per share, representing approximately 0.61% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Issuer (the "Subsequent Acquisitions").

As of the date hereof, the Acquiror continues to have beneficial ownership of, or control or direction over, 8,667,966 common shares of the Issuer representing approximately 18.06% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Issuer.

The Acquiror has acquired the common shares of the Issuer for investment purposes. The Acquiror intends to review its investment in the Issuer on a continuing basis and may, depending upon a number of factors including market and other conditions, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership, control, direction or economic exposure over securities of the Issuer through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances, convertible securities, debt, swaps or otherwise. The Acquiror may engage with the board of directors and/or management of the Issuer regarding the Issuer's business, strategic plans, governance and prospects.

All securityholding percentages in this press release are based on the issued and outstanding common shares of the Issuer set forth in the management's discussion and analysis of the Issuer at the applicable time.

All transactions set forth in this press release occurred in open market transactions including on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The total consideration paid by the Acquiror for the common shares of the Issuer pursuant to the First Reportable Event, the Second Reportable Event, the Third Reportable Event and the Subsequent Acquisitions was approximately $69,000, $279,075, $292,817 and $88,500, respectively, in cash.

The common shares of the Issuer are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "E". The Issuer is a corporation organized under the laws of Alberta with its head office at #2, 64 Riel Drive, St. Albert, Alberta T8N 5B3.

An early warning report will be electronically filed with the applicable securities commission in each jurisdiction where the Issuer is reporting and will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. For further information or to obtain a copy of the Early Warning Report, please contact (780) 732-4357.

