Early Warning Report Regarding Disposition of Common Shares of Indiva Limited by Tweed Inc.

SMITH FALLS, ON, June 3, 2024 /CNW/ - This press release is being disseminated as required by National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take- Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an early warning report (the "Early Warning Report") regarding the disposition of common shares (the "Shares") of Indiva Limited (the "Issuer"), a company with a head office at Suite 710, 333 Preston Street, Ottawa, Ontario K1S 5N4, by Tweed Inc. ("Tweed"), a company with a head office at 1 Hershey Drive, Smith Falls, Ontario K7A 0A8 and a wholly owned subsidiary of Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth").

Tweed announces that it has sold a total of 848,500 Shares at a weighted average price of $0.041416 per Share through normal course purchases on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Sale"), received aggregate consideration of $35,141.48 and has filed an Early Warning Report in relation to the Sale.

Immediately prior to the Sale, Tweed and its affiliates (including Canopy Growth) held 35,748,500 Shares. Upon completion of the Sale, Tweed and its affiliates (including Canopy Growth) exercise control and direction over 34,900,000 Shares, representing approximately 17.87% of the issued and outstanding Shares. Tweed and its affiliates (including Canopy Growth) do not currently own any convertible securities of Issuer.

The disposition was completed for investment purposes. Tweed and its affiliates (including Canopy Growth) may, in the future, increase or decrease its ownership, control or direction over the Issuer's securities through market transactions, private agreements or otherwise.

A copy of Tweed's Early Warning Report with respect to the foregoing is filed under applicable securities laws and is available under the Issuer's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and may be obtained directly from Canopy Growth upon request at the telephone number below and from the individual listed below.

SOURCE Tweed Inc.

For further information: CONTACTS: Canopy Growth MEDIA CONTACT: Laura Nadeau, Communications, [email protected]; INVESTOR CONTACT: Tyler Burns, Director, Investor Relations, [email protected]