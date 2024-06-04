Early Warning Report Regarding Acquisition of Common Shares by Oakwest Corporation Limited

TORONTO, June 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Oakwest Corporation Limited ("Oakwest") announced today that it has acquired 58,400 common shares ("Common Shares") of EQB Inc. (the "Issuer") from Debric Holdings Inc. ("Debric"). Oakwest is a private holding company controlled by Robert Beutel, Eric Beutel and David Beutel, and their respective holding companies (including Debric). Debric is a private holding company controlled by Eric Beutel.

Immediately prior to the transaction, Oakwest beneficially owned, directly or indirectly, or exercised control or direction over, 3,853,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 10.09% of the total number of issued and outstanding Common Shares. Immediately after the transaction, Oakwest beneficially owns, directly or indirectly, or exercises control or direction over, 3,911,400 Common Shares, representing approximately 10.22% of the total number of issued and outstanding Common Shares. The foregoing figures include Common Shares owned by Oakwest through Oakwest Investment Partnership, a partnership controlled by Oakwest.

The Common Shares were acquired for investment purposes. Oakwest and its joint actors (Oakwest Investment Partnership, Eric Beutel, and Debric) may, in the future, increase or decrease their beneficial ownership, control, direction or economic exposure over securities of the Issuer.

This press release is issued pursuant to the early warning requirements of National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which also requires a report to be filed with securities regulatory authorities containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters (the "Early Warning Report"). A copy of the Early Warning Report will appear with the Issuer's documents under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and may also be obtained from the contact below.

For further information: Robert Beutel, President, Oakwest Corporation Limited, 1501-20 Eglinton Ave W. Toronto, ON, M4R 1K8, Tel: 647-280-1403