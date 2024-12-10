EARLY WARNING REPORT ISSUED PURSUANT TO NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 62-103 IN RESPECT OF THE ACQUISITION OF SHARES OF SHERRITT INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

/NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - SC2 Inc. ("SC2") today announced that SC2 has filed an early warning report under National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid And Insider Reporting Issues (the "Early Warning Report") in connection with its acquisition of 40,044,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of Sherritt International Corporation ("Sherritt") from a shareholder of Sherritt (the "Vendor").

Pursuant to a private share purchase agreement dated December 10, 2024 (the "Share Purchase Agreement"), between SC2, the Vendor, and an officer of the Vendor acting in his individual capacity, SC2 acquired from the Vendor (through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange) 40,044,000 Common Shares (the "Acquired Shares"), at a price of C$0.155 per Acquired Share, for total consideration of C$6,206,820.00 (collectively, the "Transaction").

Prior to entering into the Share Purchase Agreement and completing the Transaction, pursuant to a separate private share purchase agreement dated November 27, 2024, as amended by an amending agreement dated December 4, 2024, between SC2 and Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. (on behalf of certain funds and accounts managed by it as investment advisor and/or investment manager) (collectively, "Ewing Morris"), effective as of December 4, 2024, SC2 transferred beneficial ownership, direction and/or control over 19,003,570 Common Shares (representing approximately 4.78% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares) to Ewing Morris at a price of C$0.21 per Common Share, for total consideration of C$3,990,750. As a result of the foregoing, Ewing Morris and SC2 may be considered to be joint actors.

Immediately prior to the Transaction, SC2, together with the sole director of SC2 (the "Director"), directly or indirectly had beneficial ownership of, or control and/or direction over, an aggregate of 129,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 0.03% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. Immediately prior to the Transaction, on a combined basis, SC2, together with Ewing Morris and the Director, directly or indirectly had beneficial ownership of, or control and/or direction over, an aggregate of 19,132,570 Common Shares (19,003,570 of which were beneficially owned, directed, and/or controlled by Ewing Morris and 129,000 of which were beneficially owned, directed, and/or controlled by the Director), representing approximately 4.82% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Immediately following the Transaction, SC2, together with the Director, directly or indirectly had beneficial ownership of, or control and/or direction over, an aggregate of 40,044,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 10.08% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. Immediately following the Transaction, on a combined basis, SC2, together with Ewing Morris and the Director, directly or indirectly had beneficial ownership of, or control and/or direction over, an aggregate of 59,047,570 Common Shares (40,044,000 of which were directly or indirectly beneficially owned, directed, and/or controlled by SC2, 19,003,570 of which were directly or indirectly beneficially owned, directed, and/or controlled by Ewing Morris and 129,000 of which were directly or indirectly beneficially owned, directed, and/or controlled by the Director), representing approximately 14.90% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

SC2 acquired the Acquired Shares pursuant to the Transaction. The Acquired Shares are acquired in furtherance of SC2's investment objectives. SC2 may, from time to time, as market opportunities exist or develop, increase or decrease its ownership of Common Shares as permitted by applicable securities laws.

The Early Warning Report filed by SC2 will be available on SEDAR+ under Sherritt's profile at www.sedarplus.ca or may be obtained directly from SC2 upon request at the telephone number below.

ABOUT SC2

SC2 is a limited company that was incorporated under the laws of the Province of Alberta for the specific purpose of acquiring common shares of Sherritt.

