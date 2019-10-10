Early Warning Report Filed Pursuant To National Instrument 62-103

This press release is being disseminated as required by National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

KIRKLAND, QC, Oct. 10, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Manitex Capital Inc. ("Manitex") announces that it has acquired convertible debenture units ("Units") of Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. ("Ortho RTI") in consideration of the conversion of loans that were owed by Ortho RTI in its favor for an aggregate principal amount of $894,000.

Each Unit consists of one 10% unsecured convertible debenture for a principal amount of $1,000 (each, a "Debenture") convertible at a $0.30 price per Class "A" share of Ortho RTI ("Common Share") and 2,000 Common Share purchase warrants (each, a "Warrant"), with an exercise price of $0.50 ("Exercise Price"), representing a 60% warrant coverage. The Warrants will automatically convert into Common Shares of Ortho RTI at the Exercise Price in the event that the volume weighted average price over any 20 consecutive trading days is greater or equal to $1.00. Both the Debentures and the Warrants have a maturity date of October 8, 2021.

Prior to the transaction, Manitex held the following securities of Ortho RTI: (i) 5,108,858 Common Shares and (ii) 500,000 share purchase warrants exercisable into 500,000 Common Shares representing approximately 22.7%, on a partially diluted basis, of Ortho RTI's issued and outstanding Common Shares (assuming the exercise in full of all warrants).

As of the date hereof, Manitex has not converted the Debentures or the Warrants. If Manitex were to convert the Debentures and exercise the Warrants, Manitex would be issued an aggregate of 4,768,000 Common Shares after which Manitex would own or have control or direction over 10,376,858 Common Shares representing approximately 35.1% of Ortho RTI''s issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The Units were acquired on a private placement basis by Manitex for investment purposes and Manitex may, depending on market and other conditions, convert the principal amount of the Debentures into Common Shares, exercise in whole or in part the Warrants, increase, decrease or change its beneficial ownership over the Common Shares through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances, exercise of convertible securities or otherwise.

A copy of the Early Warning Report filed under applicable securities laws is available under Ortho RTI's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The name and address of the "Acquiror" filing the report, is Manitex Capital Inc., 16667, Hymus Blvd., Kirkland, QC, H9H 4R9.

Caution regarding forward-looking statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding Manitex's expectations for future events. Such expectations are based on certain assumptions that are founded on currently available information. If these assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, amongst others, uncertainty as to the final result and other risks. Manitex disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by security laws.

About Manitex Capital Inc.

Manitex Capital Inc. invests in promising emerging companies in diversified sectors including life sciences, cleantech and sustainable products/technologies. Manitex provides its portfolio companies with specialized corporate finance and advisory services including corporate strategy, mergers and acquisitions, public markets access and financing. Common shares of Manitex are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, under trading symbol MNX.V.

TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Manitex Capital Inc.

For further information: Manitex Capital Inc., Steve Saviuk, Chairman and CEO, Tel.: 514-694-0150, steve@manitexcapital.com