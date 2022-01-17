EARLY WARNING PRESS RELEASE - Franchise Cannabis Corp. Acquires Securities of Eve & Co Incorporated

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Franchise Cannabis Corp. (the "Acquiror") announces pursuant to the early warning requirements of Canadian securities legislation that, on September 28, 2021, it purchased units of Eve & Co Incorporated (the "Issuer") resulting in the issuance to the Acquiror from the treasury of the Issuer of an aggregate of 2,777,778 common shares in the capital of the Issuer ("Common Shares") as well as warrants to acquire up to 1,388,889 Common Shares (the "Warrants"). On January 13, 2022, the Acquiror acquired an additional 70,000 Common Shares through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Prior to the aforementioned transactions, the Acquiror did not own, or have control or direction over, directly or indirectly, any securities of the Issuer.

As a result of the acquisition of Common Shares, the Acquiror owns an aggregate of 2,847,778 Common Shares, which represents approximately 9.0% of the Issuer's issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non–diluted basis, and approximately 12.9% of the Issuer's issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially-diluted basis, assuming the exercise by the Acquiror of the Warrants.

This press release is issued pursuant to the early warning requirements of National Instrument 62–103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues and National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids of the Canadian Securities Administrators, which also requires an Early Warning Report to be filed with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities containing additional information in respect of the foregoing matters. A copy of the Early Warning Report will appear under the Issuer's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. A copy of the Early Warning Report may also be obtained upon request at the contact details below.

SOURCE Franchise Cannabis Corp.

For further information: Contact Information: Franchise Cannabis Corp., 100 King Street West, Suite 1600, Toronto, Ontario, M5X 1G5, Contact name: Clifford Starke, Phone number: 1-778-847-1880