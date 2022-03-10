EARLY WARNING PRESS RELEASE - CROWN CAPITAL PARTNERS INC.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, March 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Crown Capital Partners Inc. (the "Issuer") (TSX: CRWN): This press release is being disseminated by EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. ("EdgePoint") and EdgePoint Canadian Portfolio ("EPCP"), and collectively with EdgePoint, (the "Acquiror") as required by National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues ("NI 62-103"), in respect of common shares ("Shares") in the capital of the Issuer.

Pursuant to the closing of the Issuer's substantial issuer bid, the results of which were announced March 8, 2022 (the "Offer"), EdgePoint tendered 284,167 Shares of the Issuer at a price of $7.50 per Share, resulting in aggregate proceeds of $2,131,253.

Prior to the closing of the Offer, EdgePoint exercised control or direction over 1,412,873 Shares while EPCP had beneficial ownership of 781,271 Shares. Immediately upon closing of the Offer, EdgePoint exercises control or direction over an aggregate 1,128,706 Shares representing 19.59% of the now issued and outstanding Shares while EPCP has registered and beneficial ownership of 624,136 Shares representing 10.83% of the now issued and outstanding Shares. EdgePoint has control or direction over but not ownership of the Shares and provides discretionary portfolio management services to various accounts, including EPCP. EPCP did not acquire ownership of any of the Shares that triggered the requirement to issue and file this news release. EPCP is not an eligible institutional investor and therefore would not be permitted to file reports in accordance with the alternative monthly reporting system under Part 4 of NI 62-103 for the Issuer.

The acquisition of Shares of the Issuer by EdgePoint, including those Shares beneficially owned by EPCP, has been made in the ordinary course of business and for investment purposes. EdgePoint may in the future acquire or dispose of additional Shares of the Issuer or may enter into derivative or other transactions with respect to such Shares on behalf of accounts it manages.

An early warning report will be filed by the Acquiror under applicable securities laws and will be available on the Issuer's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com . A copy of the early warning report may also be obtained by contacting Sayuri Childs, Chief Compliance Officer of EdgePoint at (416) 963-9353. EdgePoint's head office is located at 150 Bloor St. West, Suite 500, Toronto, Ontario, M5S 2X9. The Issuer's head office is located at 700 – 2nd Street SW, Suite 19-131, Calgary, Alberta, T2P 2W2.

