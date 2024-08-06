EARLY WARNING NEWS RELEASE REGARDING THE OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES OF KINCORA COPPER LIMITED BY LIM ADVISORS LIMITED AND LIM ASIA SPECIAL SITUATIONS MASTER FUND LIMITED

HONG KONG, Aug. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - LIM Advisors Limited, along with LIM Asia Special Situations Master Fund Limited which it manages, as joint actor (together, "LIM"), has disposed of its ownership and control over 29,250 ordinary shares (the "Shares") of Kincora Copper Limited ("Kincora") on 2nd August 2024.

Prior to the sale of Shares, LIM exercised control over 19,209,940 Shares of Kincora, representing 7.77 % of the issued and outstanding Shares. After the sale of the Shares, LIM exercised control over 19,180,690 Shares of Kincora, representing 7.76% of the issued and outstanding Shares.

LIM Asia Special Situations Master Fund Limited holds the Shares, for investment purposes, and may acquire further securities of Kincora, or dispose of securities of Kincora, both as investment conditions warrant. LIM Advisors Limited is the manager of the LIM Asia Special Situations Master Fund and therefore is deemed to have control over but not ownership of the Shares, and provides investment management services to LIM Asia Special Situations Master Fund Limited, which has ownership of the securities of Kincora.

Kincora's head office address is 400 - 837 West Hastings St., Vancouver, BC V6C 3N6 Canada.

LIM Advisors Limited's office address is 1901 19/F, Ruttonjee House, 11 Duddell Street, Central, Hong Kong and its principal business is investment management.

For further information please contact Vivian Lee, Head of Compliance, of LIM Advisors Limited at +852 2533 0917.