EARLY WARNING NEWS RELEASE ISSUED PURSUANT TO NI 62-103

MOORESVILLE, N.C., May 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Strong Global Entertainment, Inc. ("Strong Global") makes the following announcement in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues ("NI 62-103") and National Instrument 62-104 Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids.

On May 7, 2025, Strong Global disposed of 213,860 common shares (the "Disposed Shares" and each common share, a "Common Share") of Saltire Capital Ltd. (the "Issuer") which has a head office located at 1800 510 West Georgia St. Vancouver, British Columbia V6B 0M3. The Disposed Shares were sold through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The sale of the Disposed Shares exceeded 2% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer and triggered the early warning reporting requirements under NI 62-103.

The Disposed Shares were sold at a price of $11.82 per Disposed Share and Strong Global received a total of $2,527,825.20 as consideration for the Disposed Shares.

The sale of the Disposed Shares represents a decrease of 3.7% in Strong Global's securityholding percentage in the Common Shares of the Issuer.

Prior to the sale of the Disposed Shares, Strong Global owned and controlled 1,972,723 Common Shares representing 34.18% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer based on a total of 5,771,237 Common Shares outstanding as of May 7, 2025. Strong Global now holds 1,758,863 Common Shares representing 30.48% of the Common Shares of the Issuer.

The holdings of securities of the Issuer by Strong Global are managed for investment purposes. Strong Global may, in future, increase or decrease his ownership, control or direction over the Issuer's securities through market transactions, private agreements, or otherwise.

Strong Global will file an early warning report under the Issuer's profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. A copy of the early warning report can also be obtained from the contact below:

Strong Global Entertainment, Inc.

108 Gateway Blvd

Suite 204 Mooresville, NC

United States.

Attn: Investor Relations: Phone: 704-994-8279, Email: [email protected]