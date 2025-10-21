EARLY WARNING NEWS RELEASE - A.C.N. 117 402 838 PTY LTD'S HOLDINGS OF CRYPTOSTAR CORP.

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - This press release is being issued in connection with the filing of an early warning report (the "Early Warning Report") pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues and National Instrument 62-104 – Take- Over Bids and Issuer Bids regarding the disposition (the "Disposition") of securities of CryptoStar Corp. (the "Issuer") by A.C.N. 117 402 838 PTY LTD ("A.C.N.") and the Joint Actors (as defined below). The Issuer's head office is located at 181 Bay Street, Suite 4400, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2T3.

A.C.N. is a proprietary company under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Australia). David Jellins (President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Issuer) and Amelia Jones (Chief Commercial Officer and Director of the Issuer) each own a 50% interest in A.C.N. and may be considered joint actors (the "Joint Actors").

On October 15, 2025 and October 20, 2025, A.C.N. disposed a total of 37,300,000 common shares ("Common Shares") in the capital of the Issuer (representing 8.81% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis). The Disposition was made at an average price of approximately $0.0155 per Common Share for aggregate consideration of $577,885.60.

Immediately prior to the Disposition, A.C.N. had ownership of, or exercised control or direction over, 102,624,235 Common Shares (representing 24.23% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis). Immediately after the Disposition, A.C.N. has ownership of, or exercised control or direction over, 65,324,235 Common Shares (representing 15.42% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis).

The Early Warning Report will be filed by A.C.N. and the Joint Actors in accordance with applicable securities laws. To obtain a copy of the Early Warning Report, please contact David Jellins c/o CryptoStar Corp., 181 Bay Street, Suite 4400, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2T3, Email: [email protected].

