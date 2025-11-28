CRYPTOSTAR CORP. ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT OFFERING

TSXV: CSTR

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - CryptoStar Corp. (TSXV: CSTR) ("CryptoStar" or the "Company"), announces that, in connection with its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), the Company has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to extend the closing date of the Offering to December 29, 2025 or such earlier date as the Company may determine, in order to complete subscriptions.

The Offering consists of a combination of (i) units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.015 per Unit, and (ii) common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of $0.015 per Share, as more particularly described below for gross proceeds of up to $2,250,000. Each Unit will consist of one Share and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Share (a "Warrant Share") for a period of 60 months from the date of the issue of the Warrants at an exercise price of $0.05 per Warrant Share.

As previously disclosed, A.C.N. 117 402 838 PTY LTD, a company in which David Jellins (President and Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company) and Amelia Jones (Chief Commercial Officer and a director of the Company) each hold a 50% interest, plans to subscribe for up to 102,624,235 Shares under the Offering. As such, the Offering constitutes a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Securityholders ("MI 61-101"). Such participation is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the Shares subscribed for by insiders, nor the consideration for the Shares paid by such insiders would exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The Offering is subject to TSXV approval. The securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a four-month hold period, in accordance with applicable securities laws and TSXV policies.

CryptoStar intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for business operations, expansion of its digital infrastructure, and general working capital purposes, including evaluating emerging opportunities in the high-performance computing ("HPC") and artificial intelligence ("AI") data center sectors. The Company continues to explore strategic initiatives aligned with the growing convergence of blockchain technology, HPC, and AI-driven compute infrastructure, consistent with its long-term vision of sustainable growth and innovation. The strengthened balance sheet will also provide CryptoStar with greater flexibility to enhance its management and operational capabilities as it pursues future growth opportunities. CryptoStar may pay a finder's fee to eligible parties in connection with the Offering, subject to the approval of the TSXV and compliance with applicable securities laws.

For additional information with respect to this Offering, please refer to CryptoStar's news release dated October 15, 2024 available for viewing on CryptoStar's SEDAR+ profile (www.sedarplus.ca).

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration under U.S. federal and state securities laws or an applicable exemption from such U.S. registration requirements.

About CryptoStar Corp.:

CryptoStar has cryptocurrency mining operations with data centres located in the U.S.A. and Canada. CryptoStar is currently dedicated to becoming one of the lowest cost cryptocurrency producers in North America and a major supplier of GPU and ASIC miners worldwide.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as, "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "intends", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements include those relating to the participation of ACN in the Offering, the anticipated closing date of the Offering, the approval of the TSXV and the use of net proceeds from the Offering. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances. Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from that expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements in this press release, and, accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements and they are not guarantees of future results. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual future results or anticipated events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, CryptoStar undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

