Early Warning News Release

LONDON, April 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Mr. Henry Maxey announces that on July 15, 2020, he acquired an aggregate of 5,700,000 units (each a "Unit") of Meridian Mining S.E. (the "Corporation") in a private placement transaction (the "July Offering") at a price per Unit of $0.075 or $427,500 in the aggregate. Each Unit consisted of one common share in the capital of the Corporation (each a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles Mr. Maxey to purchase one additional Common Share until July 15, 2022 at a price of $0.11 per Common Share. On closing of the July Offering, Mr. Maxey had acquired beneficial ownership and control over 5,700,000 Common Shares and 5,700,000 Warrants which, assuming the exercise of the Warrants, represented approximately 12.98% of the total outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis as at that date.

On December 21, 2020, Mr. Maxey acquired an additional 6,400,000 units of the Corporation (the "December Units") in a private placement transaction (the "December Offering") at a price per December Unit of $0.20 or $1,280,000 in the aggregate. Each December Unit consisted of one Common Share and one-half of one Warrant. Each whole Warrant entitled Mr. Maxey to purchase one additional Common Share until December 21, 2023 at a price of $0.30 per Common Share. In addition, Mr. Maxey had also acquired a further 691,500 Common Shares in the market in three purchases in November 2020 for an aggregate acquisition cost of C$114,823.60. On closing of the December Offering and since the July Offering, Mr. Maxey had acquired beneficial ownership and control over an additional 7,091,500 Common Shares (being 6,400,000 Common Shares from the December Offering and 691,500 Common Shares in the market) resulting in Mr. Maxey holding beneficial ownership and control over 12,791,500 Common Shares and 8,900,000 Warrants. Assuming the exercise of all of the Warrants held by Mr. Maxey, the Common Shares held by Mr. Maxey on closing of the December Offering represented approximately 19.26% of the total outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis.

On February 24, 2021, Mr. Maxey acquired an additional 6,273,500 additional Common Shares from one arm's length vendor resident outside of Canada in a private transaction (the "February Transaction") at a price of C$0.30 per Common Share for an aggregate purchase price of C$1,882,050. In addition, Mr. Maxey had acquired a further 950,000 Common Shares from one different arm's length vendor resident outside of Canada in a private transaction on February 5, 2021 at price of C$0.18 per Common Share or C$171,000 in the aggregate. On closing of the February Transaction and since the December Offering, Mr. Maxey had acquired beneficial ownership and control over an additional 7,223,500 Common Shares resulting in Mr. Maxey having ownership over 20,015,500 Common Shares and 8,900,000 Warrants, which, assuming the exercise of all Warrants held by Mr. Maxey, would represent approximately 25.67% of the total outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis as at February 24, 2021.

The Common Shares and Warrants were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Maxey may, from time to time and subject to all required regulatory approvals, acquire additional securities of the Corporation and/or dispose of such securities as he may deem appropriate.

For further information: To obtain a copy of the early warning report filed by Mr. Maxey, please contact him at 020 7963 8100 or refer to the Corporation's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com