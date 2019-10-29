Early Warning News Release

PORT LOUIS, Mauritius, Oct. 29, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - CORIS CAPITAL SA ("Coris" or the "Company") has filed an early warning report (the "Report") announcing that it has exercised 1,125,000 share purchase warrants of SRG Mining Inc. ("SRG" or the "Issuer") at the price of $0.50 per warrant share (the "Warrants") acquiring beneficial ownership of, or control and direction over an additional 1,125,000 common shares (the "Shares") (the "Transaction"). The Warrants were acquired by way of a private placement whereby the Coris acquired the beneficial ownership of, or control and direction over 7,500,000 Units of the Issuer at a price of $0.40 per Unit, with each unit consisting of one common share and one/half of one non-transferable share purchase warrant with each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share under the terms of a subscription agreement for an aggregate purchase price of $0.40. Each Warrant entitled the Coris to acquire one common share at a purchase price of $0.50 for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the private placement (the "Purchased Securities").

Immediately prior to the Transaction, Coris owned beneficial ownership of, or control and direction over (i) 11,458,333 common shares of the Issuer, representing approximately 16.51% of the Issuer's issued and outstanding common shares; and (ii) 2,458,333 Warrants.

Immediately following the Transaction, Coris owns, beneficial ownership of, or control and direction over (i) 12,583,333 common shares of the Issuer, representing approximately 17.84% of SRG's issued and outstanding common shares; and (ii) 1,333,333 Warrants. Assuming the exercise of the 1,333,333 Warrants, the Coris would own 13,916,666 common shares of the Issuer, representing approximately 19.36% of the Issuer's common shares that would be issued and outstanding.

Coris acquired the Purchased Securities described herein for investment purposes. In accordance with applicable securities laws, Coris may, from time to time and at any time, acquire additional shares and/or other equity, debt or other securities or instruments (collectively, "Securities") of SRG in the open market or otherwise, and reserves the right to dispose of any or all of its Securities in the open market or otherwise at any time and from time to time, and to engage in similar transactions with respect to the Securities, the whole depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of SRG

Coris is relying on the private agreement exemption in Section 4.2 of the National Instrument 62-104 Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids with respect to the Transaction.

A copy of the Report filed by Coris in connection with the Transaction described above will be available on SEDAR under SRG's profile. This news release is issued under the early warning provisions of the Canadian securities legislation.

ABOUT CORIS CAPITAL SA

Coris Capital SA is a Mauritius-based company and a member of the Coris Group, which is controlled by Mr. Idrissa Nassa and includes Coris Capital SA and Coris Holdings SA. It has activities and investments in finance, telecom, mining and in the industrial sector. Coris Holdings SA is a private company based in Burkina Faso with investments in the banking (Coris International Bank), insurance (Coris Insurance) and Coris Bourse and Coris Asset Management. Its activities are focused mainly in West Africa.

