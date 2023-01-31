Early spring or six more weeks of winter? NorthStar Bets provides Ontarians with a ray of sunshine this Groundhog Day

NorthStar Bets gives Ontarians the chance to wager on the weather for Groundhog Day

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - In the early morning on Thursday, February 2, South Bruce Peninsula's most famous prognosticating groundhog will emerge from his burrow in front of gathered fans and those watching across Canada and around the globe to offer his annual prediction on whether there will be an early spring.

The groundhog's annual appearance and weather forecast spur spirited debate every year amongst Canadians. Now, for the first time in Ontario, NorthStar Bets is providing Ontarians the chance to wager on the outcome of his appearance.

As the legend goes, should the groundhog see his shadow upon emerging from his home, Canadians can expect six more weeks of winter. However, if the groundhog is unable to locate his shadow, Canadians can anticipate an early spring.

Starting odds from NorthStar Bets favour an early spring prediction by Wiarton's groundhog:

Prediction of an early spring (-110)

Prediction of six more weeks of winter (+110):

Looking at recent weather patterns for January, many Ontarians saw the sun less than historical annual averages this month, with forecasters predicting residents will see up to 4 hours of sunshine per day in February. The current Groundhog Day forecast in Wiarton, Ontario calls for a high chance of precipitation, cool temperatures and mostly cloudy skies in the Wiarton area Thursday morning.

"I've had the opportunity to attend and cover countless major events across Canada and interview some of the biggest names in Canadian sports. I'm thrilled to head to the picturesque town of Wiarton to check Groundhog Day off my bucket list while providing reports and other on-site content for NorthStar Bets," said Rod Black, Brand Ambassador for NorthStar Bets. "This day is special for many Canadians and what better way to celebrate coming together than placing a friendly wager on Ontario's infamous groundhog?"

To register for NorthStar Bets and place a wager on Groundhog Day, Ontarians can visit www.northstarbets.ca , or download the app from the App Store and Play Store . For more information on NorthStar Gaming, please visit www.northstargaming.ca .

About NorthStar Gaming

NorthStar Gaming proudly owns and operates NorthStar Bets, a made-in-Ontario casino and sportsbook gaming platform that provides players with a uniquely local, premier user experience. The NorthStar Bets sportsbook provides real-time news, stats, analysis and scores directly in the betting environment along with the most popular online casino games.

A Canadian company, NorthStar Gaming is uniquely positioned to become a convergence leader in the intersection of sports media and sports wagering thanks to its partnerships and agreements with leading media companies. NorthStar Gaming is committed to operating at the highest level of responsible gaming standards and to ensuring local players' entertainment dollars stay in the province of Ontario and other regulated jurisdictions as they develop.

