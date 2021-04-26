ROUGEMONT, QC, April 26, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - More than half a million apple trees in Rougemont—Québec's apple capital—are expected to bloom early this spring, and the orchards will be in bloom for Mother's Day weekend. This is the earliest bloom in a decade. Generally warmer than average temperatures are helping the buds break open earlier than normal.

This grandiose yet short-lived (only a few days) event is an important attraction for the municipality of Rougemont, which has a dozen large-scale orchards on its territory. Every year, many visitors come to admire the spectacular scenery offered by the apple blossoms during a walk through the orchards, a photo session or a family picnic. This year, visitors are invited to come and enjoy the show while respecting public health recommendations.

Like Japan, which celebrates its cherry blossoms every spring during the hanami (looking at the flowers) season, Rougemont becomes a flagship destination during this micro-season for visitors and day trippers, who will also take advantage of the opportunity to discover Rougemont's local products from market gardeners, wine and cider producers.

For a glimpse of the beauty of Rougemont's landscape during the flowering season: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uHbPebQ7enQ

ROUGEMONT BECOMES THE FIRST DESTINATION IN QUÉBEC TO SHOWCASE ITS ORCHARDS IN SOCIAL VIRTUAL REALITY

Rougemont is innovating once again this year. This time, it is offering to visit its flowering orchards through social virtual reality. Thanks to a partnership with start-up Hoppin', the magnificent May 2020 blossoming has been immortalized in virtual reality. Wearing an Occulus headset, you may now live an immersive experience in the orchards of Rougemont and to meet up with your friends! Indeed, through an avatar, it is possible to visit the orchards of Rougemont with your friends and to share this show with them from a distance. The capture is also available through 360-degree video for those who do not have a virtual reality headset.

It is thus possible to experience a virtual escapade in the blooming orchards from 5 different locations in Rougemont, including the lookout of the walking trail of Cidrerie Michel Jodoin, Domaine Cartier-Potelle, Vignoble et Cidrerie Coteau Rougemont, Vergers Paul Jodoin and Fruiteraie des Gadbois.

To install the app on Oculus GO: https://hoppin.world/go

To install the app on Oculus Quest or Quest 2: https://hoppin.world/quest

Once the app has been installed, you will find the Rougemont experiences in the menu.

To visit the orchards of Rougemont in 360 video mode: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hnIGtYCIYE0

BUT FOR A FEW DAYS ONLY!

Tourisme Rougemont invites media representatives to come and experience this spectacular display of nature in the company of the region's producers. You will be able to take stunning pictures using a ground-based camera or a drone.

Tourisme Rougemont web site: https://tourismerougemont.com/

