MONTREAL, Nov. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - The 10th annual Early Childhood Week, organized by the Collectif petite enfance, is set to take place from November 17 to 23, 2025. This special anniversary edition is an invitation to take stock of the past 10 years. What kind of progress has been made in advocating for Quebec's littlest citizens? What challenges have been encountered? And what will be the focus of ongoing engagement efforts in the decade to come?

Putting young children front and centre

According to a Leger poll commissioned earlier this fall by the Collectif petite enfance in collaboration with the Observatoire des tout-petits (Early Childhood Observatory), 83% of Quebecers believe that it is important for society to do more for young children. And 86% consider it important for the Quebec government to invest more in their development.

Taking part in Early Childhood Week is a meaningful way to have an impact: "It's the perfect opportunity to reassert our collective commitment and political will to make early childhood a true societal priority," said Elise Bonneville, Director of the Collectif petite enfance.

An early childhood engagement platform

The same poll showed that Quebecers consider there to be three main priorities when it comes to young children and their families. They feel it is important to help improve the living conditions of vulnerable families, prevent abuse and neglect among young children, and make health care and services more available to all children, including those who require additional support.

With provincial elections coming up within the next year, the Collectif petite enfance has developed and presented to the various political parties an early childhood engagement platform, outlining proposed solutions in line with the three priorities voiced by the public.

In an effort to ensure that these points continue to receive the attention they deserve and to keep young children at the top of society's priorities throughout the election cycle, the Collectif petite enfance will keep track of each of the parties' responses concerning the various aspects of the platform. The results will be unveiled in the spring.

Nine leaders, one pledge to future generations

Thousands of people working for young children and their families in communities across the province have lent their support to Early Childhood Week over the past decade. Once again this year, an impressive group of ambassadors has come together to help raise the event's profile. These nine ambassadors are:

Tonino Esposito, Full Professor, École de travail social, Université de Montréal; Scientific Director, Institut universitaire Jeunes en difficulté

, Full Professor, École de travail social, Université de Montréal; Scientific Director, Institut universitaire Jeunes en difficulté Catherine Haeck , Full Professor, Université du Québec à Montréal

Jean-Pierre Hotte, Strategic and Clinical Management Consultant

, Strategic and Clinical Management Consultant Sabaa Khan , Director General, Quebec/Atlantic Canada and Climate Governance, David Suzuki Foundation

Pierre Lavoie, Co-Founder, Grand défi Pierre Lavoie

, Co-Founder, Grand défi Pierre Lavoie Lise Lemay , Associate Professor, Département de didactique, Faculté des sciences de l'éducation, Université du Québec à Montréal; Scientific Director, Équipe de recherche Qualité des contextes éducatifs de la petite enfance

Johanne Morel, MD, pediatrician, McGill University, Minnie's Hope and Saralikitaaq Social Pediatric Centres

, MD, pediatrician, McGill University, Minnie's Hope and Saralikitaaq Social Pediatric Centres Martin Munger , Executive Director, Food Banks of Quebec

Samir Shaheen-Hussain, pediatric emergency physician, associate professor, author, and social justice activist

A collective movement, an upward momentum

For the third year in a row, the Collectif petite enfance will be coordinating flag-raising ceremonies across the province, in collaboration with Espace MUNI. Local elected officials are invited to proudly fly the Early Childhood Week flag on Monday, November 17, to kick off the week-long lineup of activities. This is a symbolic gesture that will allow cities and towns to confirm their commitment to the young children and families they serve.

About the Collectif petite enfance

The Collectif petite enfance is made up of 23 partners and allies, together representing thousands of early childhood development advocates who are determined to empower children across Quebec to achieve their full potential in a fair and supportive environment. The Collectif petite enfance is committed to taking the lead on various matters central to the future and well-being of young children across the province, from the womb through to preschool years.

