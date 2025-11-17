"With the municipal elections behind us, the raising of the Early Childhood Week flag is an ideal opportunity for our elected officials to express their steadfast commitment to our littlest citizens," said Elise Bonneville, Director of the Collectif petite enfance. "Taking part in this movement sends a clear message to families: their children's well-being remains a top priority for local politicians."

"The Early Childhood Week flag-raising ceremonies are more than symbolic. They show, in a very tangible way, that communities across Quebec stand behind our young children," said Kateri Champagne Jourdain, Minister of Families and Minister Responsible for the Côte-Nord region. "Every flag that is raised is another community saying that their well-being is something that matters to us all."

"Today's official flag-raising ceremony in Laval highlights the impact we can have when municipalities, organizations and our government work hand in hand," added Marilyne Picard, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Families and MNA for Soulanges. "Collaboration on the ground is how we can make a real difference in the lives of young children and their families."

"For more than 10 years, Laval has been proud to be a child-friendly city. This ceremony reminds us of the importance of placing early childhood development at the heart of our collective decisions," said Laval Mayor Stéphane Boyer. "Everything we do to support young children will help build a fairer, more inclusive and forward-looking city."

"By raising this flag, we are all affirming that every child deserves to grow up in a community that sees them, listens to them and supports them," said Doreen Assaad, President of Espace MUNI and Mayor of Brossard. "It is a pledge to build nurturing, equitable environments where every child can thrive. During this year's Early Childhood Week, let's remember that investing in the youngest members of society is investing in our future."

About the Collectif petite enfance

The Collectif petite enfance is made up of 23 partners and allies, together representing thousands of early childhood development advocates who are determined to empower children across Quebec to achieve their full potential in a fair and supportive environment. The Collectif petite enfance is committed to taking the lead on various matters central to the future and well-being of young children across the province, from the womb through to preschool years.

SOURCE Collectif petite enfance

For more information: Jeanne Beauchamp, Strategic Communications Advisor, [email protected], 438-491-8579