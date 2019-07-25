Early Bird Gets the Worm: New Survey Reveals Productivity Peaks for Workers in Canada

Professionals cite Tuesday as most productive workday

Nearly three-quarters of workers say they are most productive before lunch

Single biggest productivity distraction: chatty coworkers

TORONTO, July 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Sunday nights can be scary before the work week begins, but Monday and Tuesday, especially in the morning, are when employees are most productive, suggests new research from staffing firm Accountemps. More than half of workers surveyed in Canada said their productivity peaks at the beginning of the week, with Tuesday (35 per cent) edging out Monday (25 per cent) by ten points. After Hump Day (18 per cent), worker productivity dips: 12 per cent of employees do their best work on Thursdays, followed by 10 per cent on Fridays.

Many professionals said they accomplish more work at the start of the day: 41 per cent are most productive in the early morning and 31 per cent in late morning, compared to three per cent who like to burn the midnight oil. It's probably best to avoid scheduling meetings at noon: only two per cent of workers surveyed said they get the most work done at lunchtime.

For peak productivity, where is as important as when to work, but employees are divided: 44 per cent of workers say they work best in a private office with a closed door, according to the survey. Meanwhile, 33 per cent prefer working in an open office with coworkers, followed by 19 per cent who say they are most productive when working from home.

"Great leaders recognize that the path to productivity looks different for everyone," said Koula Vasilopoulos, district president for Accountemps. "Managers should remain flexible and empower employees with the environment, tools and options that best support their preferred, and most effective, work style."

Employees were also asked about the single biggest distraction that impacts their productivity during the workday. Coworkers who are too chatty and social topped the list (28 per cent), followed by office noise and unnecessary conference calls/meetings (tie; 23 per cent), unnecessary emails (20 per cent) and cell phone use (seven per cent).

"Professionals need to take responsibility for their own productivity," added Vasilopoulos. "Be cognizant of where you are when you're doing your best work and proactively find ways to replicate that environment. Whether this means brainstorming in the morning because that's when you're most creative, reducing distractions with a pair of headphones or putting up a sign to indicate you're unavailable, knowing your own productivity needs can help you better manage your time and to-do list."

