Earls Restaurant Group prepares to unveil its most unique location yet with the opening of Earls King West

Earls Restaurant Group continues to unchain the chain with the expansion into Toronto's trendy King West neighbourhood, marking a milestone in its journey to cater to urban diners

TORONTO, May 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Earls Restaurant Group is thrilled to announce the grand opening of Earls King West, opening on June 28, 2024. Situated in the heart of the city at the iconic intersection of King and Portland. With an expansive space spanning over 10,000 square feet, the newest addition to the Earls family promises culinary excellence and architectural heritage.

The true gem of Earls King West lies outside, where three outdoor patios await, including a unique rooftop patio and solarium that is a great addition to the King West strip. Guests can immerse themselves in the captivating King West skyline and the vibrant energy of the city, all while enjoying a diverse selection of dishes, weekly brunch parties, and expertly crafted cocktails which features a line-up of seriously fun drinks headlined by an industry-leading selection of Margaritas.

"Earls King West stands as a testament to the area's rich history and contemporary allure, situated in the epicenter of Toronto's social and cultural scene," said Kristin Vekteris, Chief Brand Officer at Earls Restaurant Group. "With Earls King West being our 70th location in North America, we're excited to celebrate this milestone with our most unique location yet and welcome the community to experience the essence of King West like never before. With our expansive space and stunning patio views, we aim to create a casual yet sophisticated dining experience that pays homage to the heritage of the building with the classic architecture contrasted with a modern design."

Unique to this location, Earls King West will feature exposed brick, original wood floors, open rafter ceilings and a retro neon Earls sign to create an inviting atmosphere. Inspired by the diversity and vibrancy of Toronto's historic King West neighbourhood, the space exudes warmth and character, enhanced by eclectic local art and vintage finds adding a touch of nostalgia to the dining experience, honoring the longstanding character of the building. This design concept was brought to life by Earls' internal design team, with creative direction by Elly Chronakis in collaboration with Lead Designer Emily Stadnyk.

With its sprawling layout, Earls King West offers an unparalleled dining experience to accommodate 110 guests on the upstairs solarium, and 172 on the main floor (including the sidewalk and streetside patio). Whether it's a casual gathering with friends or a memorable dining occasion, the restaurant's spacious interior and exterior ensure every visit is filled with energy from the King West community.

"This location represents a bold departure from the traditional, offering a fresh interpretation of the Earls experience tailored specifically to the King West neighbourhood. This marks the third new location in Toronto in the past 18 months, showcasing Earls' commitment to growth and innovation in the dynamic culinary landscape of the city," said Vekteris. "Earls plans on opening three new locations in the US in the coming year, further expanding its reach and influence in the realm of contemporary dining and experiences, with destinations in downtown Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Waikiki."

Beyond the design of Earls King West, the menu, created by renowned chef David Wong, will feature items tailored to the King West community palettes — including items inspired by world travels such as the Yuzu Calamari, Queen Bee Pizza, the Sesame Citrus Noodle Bowl, and signature items such as the Seafood Tower, Truffle Parmesan Chicken, and Angry Chicken Lettuce Wraps.

Visitors can complement their meal with meticulously crafted beverages, including cocktails like the Crystal Margarita, Coconut Mango Margarita and White Peach Whiskey Sour. The drink development team, including Vancouver Mag's 2020 Bartender of the Year, Katie Ingram, takes inspiration from their travels and from what they love to drink. Additionally, local beer favourites, such as Collective Arts' Life in the Clouds IPA, take center stage, while the curated wine list presents some of the wine world's greatest hits as curated by Sommelier David Stansfield. The selection is rooted in the classics, with carefully considered crowd-pleasing choices, but branches out into the cool and esoteric, including super crushable natural, biodynamic, and local options.

From weekday lunches to late-night bites, visitors can enjoy daily rituals such as half-price bottles of wine on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The King West location will also feature unique offerings that no other Earls in the city will have such as weekly Brunch Parties and a Thursday night DJ.

As anticipation mounts for its grand opening on Friday June 28th, guests can begin to book reservations on May 29, 4 weeks before the grand opening to secure their spot. Earls King West will be a unique addition to the King Street strip, setting a new standard for sophisticated dining experiences. For more information about Earls King West and its upcoming launch, visit Earls.ca or follow @EarlsRestaurant on Instagram.

About Earls Restaurant Group

Earls Restaurants Ltd. is a family-owned operation started in 1982 with its first restaurant in Edmonton, Alberta. Earls has since grown to become one of the most successful, family-owned independent restaurant groups in North America with 70 locations — 60 in Canada and 10 in the US. Stan Fuller still serves as CEO and the brand is headquartered in Vancouver. Earls offers a sophisticated dining experience within its group of independently compelling restaurant locations, with each Earls experience tailored to the location and community it resides in. The Earls menu, created by renowned Chef David Wong, is inspired by world travels and offers guests a balance of healthy and indulgent menu items created with quality ingredients. From the service to the ingredients we cook with, the magic is in the details. More information can be found at www.earls.ca or on social @earlsrestaurant .

