Earls Restaurant Group is thrilled to continue Toronto expansion with brand new flagship location at Yorkdale Shopping Centre

In tandem with the exclusive food offerings, Earls Yorkdale will also have a number of unique cocktail, wine and beer options, chosen specifically for this location. With a wine list curated by beloved Sommelier David Stansfield, it is set to feature a selection of local Ontario and Niagara wines in addition to a global wine offering. In line with the April opening date, the Spring wine feature is Post Malone's Maison No9 Rose, which is exclusively offered at Earls. Featured cocktails also include Cucumber Jalapeno Ranch Water, Grapefruit Hibiscus Paloma and the Passion Fruit Chili Margarita.

"As we continue to expand and grow our presence in the Toronto region, we are so excited to see great receptions to the brand in this area," says Kristin Vekteris, Chief Brand Officer at Earls Restaurant Group. "Earls Yorkdale is the perfect addition to set the scene for this year's continued Toronto expansion. With a stylish and upscale feel designed uniquely for this location, we are thrilled to be in such a prestigious and coveted location."

Earls Yorkdale will be the brand's new Toronto flagship restaurant, joining the five other locations in the Greater Toronto Area, and the 59 locations across Canada. The brand is set to open Earls Manulife Centre this fall, and Earls King West early next year. As Earls continues to expand, they are committed to their promise of carefully crafted experiences at each location. Earls Yorkdale is excited to offer a sophisticated, yet welcoming space creating a sense of escapism from the bustling shopping centre.

In line with the company's commitment to supporting local artists in the community their restaurants exist in, the beautiful new location will showcase a range of local modern art which will play a major role in the overall design. Earls has commissioned the work of notable Toronto talent including Devon Pryce, Amelia Valentine, Jasmine Cardenas, Nelson Cheng and Dan Clima, who together created an eclectic collection that evokes escapism and worldly travel, tying to the overall theme of the location.

Just 30 minutes from Downtown Toronto, Earls Yorkdale is situated in the North Run of the Yorkdale Shopping Centre, with both interior access from the mall and exterior access from the parking lot. The shopping centre is easily accessible from the Yonge-University subway line and the 401, providing customers an easy location to access just outside the city.

Earls looks forward to opening its doors to welcome guests to its new Yorkdale location in April, with seatings beginning on April 21st. Reservations will be open as of mid-April via OpenTable. For more information about Earls Restaurant Group please visit earls.ca.

