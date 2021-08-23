Earls Restaurant Group expand with two new locations in Toronto

Designed specifically for Toronto's West-End community, Earls Sherway is the first new Toronto location in over a decade, and first in Ontario to embody the company's new vision of creating a collection of independently compelling restaurants.

"At Earls, we are working to unchain the chain while providing the quality of service our guests look forward to when dining with us," says Kristin Vekteris, Chief Brand Officer at Earls Restaurant Group. "What that means is every new restaurant is designed for that specific community and customer. From the design of the space to the art on the walls to the food and beverage offerings, our newest location was designed specifically for the Sherway location and guests".

Guests of Earls Sherway will be welcomed with a lush, plant-filled, four-season solarium as a true escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. The versatile 268 seat dining room offers a variety of seating options for guests visiting for brunch, lunch, dinner or happy hour.

Earls Sherway will feature a menu designed for how the local guest wants to eat including a balance of healthy and indulgent dishes, with plant-based offerings. Signature dishes loved by the greater Earls community will be brought to Earls Sherway including the hunan kung pao, cajun chicken + ribs and the Sante Fe Chicken Salad with new offerings, specific to the new location including oysters, sushi tacos and a fresh seafood platter.

To celebrate its launch, Earls Sherway is excited to announce its new culinary curator, Melissa Grelo, famed Canadian TV personality, West-End Toronto resident and long-time Earls fan. As part of her role, Melissa will curate a menu of her favourite Earls Sherway dishes for guests to enjoy.

The Earls Sherway beverage program will provide a robust selection with something for all guests including local craft beer, celebrated cocktails and mocktails, and a progressive wine list including 13 natural wines curated by local Sommelier David Stansfield. The wine list includes a great selection of local Niagara wines, featuring a wine created exclusively for Earls from local Niagara boutique winery, Pearl Morissette.

Inspired by some of the world's best cocktail bars, the bar program uses fresh juices and hand-made syrups to bring refined flavours to its guests. Earls extensive margarita menu will be available at Sherway, including the spicy watermelon and coconut mint margarita - fan favourites. A 'Better for You Booze" section featuring low sugar and low calorie cocktails for cleaner drinking will also be available on the menu.

The design was led by Designer Abi Stephans and Creative Director Elly Chronakis of Earls Restaurant Group. As part of the restaurant's commitment to celebrating the arts and showcasing its community, Earls Sherway will feature the art of Tessar Lo, Diana Rosa Latourt, Florence Solis and several other local artists. Their work will fill the walls of the restaurant, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for every guest who visits.

Earls Sherway can be found at 197 N Queen St Etobicoke, Ontario and looks forward to opening its doors to welcome guests seven days a week. For more information about Earls Restaurant Group please visit earls.ca .

Operating Hours

Monday to Friday: 11:30 a.m. - 2:00 a.m. *Changing*

Saturday and Sunday: 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 a.m.

Happy Hour and Brunch

Happy Hour: Monday - Friday, 2:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m. + 9:00 p.m. - close

Brunch: Saturday + Sunday, 10:30 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.

Brunch Happy Hour: Saturday + Sunday, 10:30 a.m.- 12:00 p.m.

Daily Rituals

Tuesday - Half-priced bottles of wine

On Wednesday we eat Steak - 6oz $21 , 9oz $24 , Filet $30

, 9oz , Filet Sunday - Sushi + Seafood Sunday - all sushi rolls + sushi tacos $10 , all seafood entrees $5 off

About Earls Restaurant Group

Earls Restaurants Ltd. is a family-owned operation started by Leroy Earl (Bus) Fuller and his son Stan Fuller in 1982 with its first restaurant in Edmonton, Alberta. Earls has since grown to become one of the most successful, family-owned independent restaurant groups in North America with 67 locations across Canada (57) and the US (10). Stan Fuller still serves as CEO and the brand is headquartered in Vancouver. From humble beginnings as a laid-back burger and beer joint to today, Earls offers a casual yet sophisticated dining experience within its group of independently compelling restaurant locations. While each experience is tailored to the location, Earls is committed to providing a diverse globally inspired menu from quality ingredients.

earls.ca | @EarlsRestaurant

