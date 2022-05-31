Earls Restaurant Group Continues their Toronto Takeover with Two New Iconic Locations

Earls unveils its new King West and Manulife Centre locations opening in 2023 Tweet this

"We've had such a great response to our brand in the Toronto market and we are incredibly proud to be able to open two more locations in the downtown core and ultimately reach more customers" says Kristin Vekteris, Chief Brand Officer at Earls Restaurant Group. "Each downtown location will have a completely distinct design and cater to guests needs in those communities. We're confident our love for the city will shine through our new locations."

Earls Restaurant Group's commitment to 'Unchaining the Chain' continues to result in beautiful new locations, each offering unique experiences specially curated to support local communities and artists. With this spirit in mind, Earls has commissioned both renowned and up-and-coming artists from the local Toronto and surrounding areas to create works for each new downtown location.

Proud to be Canadian, Earls is one of the most successful, family-owned independent restaurant groups in North America. Along with three new locations, Earls Restaurant Group is thrilled to celebrate its 40th year anniversary. Earls will be celebrating big for the month of June with the release of iconic 40th anniversary merchandise along with a 40th anniversary commemorative edition of the best-selling Earls cookbook featuring 16 new food and drink recipes. Earls continues to pay homage to their alumnis by launching an Alumni program where anyone who has worked at Earls since 1982 can sign up to be a verified Earls Alumni. Once verified they will gain access to exclusive discounts, special offers and perks. Earls has had an overwhelming response to the alumni program and they look forward to continuing to connect with Earls alumni.

Earls looks forward to opening its doors to welcome guests to its new location in 2023. For more information about Earls Restaurant Group please visit earls.ca.

About Earls Restaurant Group

Earls Restaurants Ltd. is a family-owned operation started in 1982 with its first restaurant in Edmonton, Alberta. Earls has since grown to become one of the most successful, family-owned independent restaurant groups in North America with 68 locations across Canada (58) and the US (10). Stan Fuller still serves as CEO and the brand is headquartered in Vancouver. From humble beginnings as a laid-back burger and beer joint to today, Earls offers a sophisticated dining experience within its group of independently compelling restaurant locations. While each experience is tailored to the location, Earls is committed to providing a consciously sourced, diverse, globally inspired menu from quality ingredients. More information can be found at www.earls.ca or on social @earlsrestaurant .

SOURCE Earls Restaurant Group

For further information: Sarah Garber, Pomp & Circumstance PR, [email protected]