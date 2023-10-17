Earls Restaurant Group Announces Grand Opening of Newest Location in Toronto's Upscale Yorkville Neighborhood

Earls Restaurant Group is furthering its expansion in Toronto by proudly introducing the latest addition to its portfolio: Earls Yorkville

TORONTO , Oct. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Earls Restaurant Group, a renowned leader in the upscale casual dining industry, known for unchaining the chain, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated opening of its newest restaurant in the heart of Toronto's most exclusive neighborhood, Yorkville. Located in the Manulife Centre at the bustling intersection of Bay and Bloor, Earls Yorkville is an independently compelling adaptation, inspired by and created for the Yorkville guest and community.

Earls Yorkville showcases a modern and inviting design that seamlessly combines the neighborhood's elegance with Earls' signature contemporary style. The menu, created by renowned Chef David Wong, was inspired by cultures and cuisines from around the globe, featuring exclusive menu items such as the Northern Divine Caviar and Conservas. Guests can pair the exclusive offerings with the world-class Earls drink menu; a curated wine list by beloved Sommelier David Stansfield, and a thoughtfully refined cocktail list, using only fresh juices and hand-made syrups.

"We are delighted to finally bring Earls to Yorkville - a neighborhood that stands as an iconic testament to the city's cultural richness, elegance, and vibrant lifestyle," said Kristin Vekteris, Chief Brand Officer at Earls Restaurant Group. "Yorkville embodies a sense of community that beckons businesses to become an integral part of its charm which led Earls to the renowned Manulife Centre at the epic intersection of Bay and Bloor, the perfect location for us and our guests."

"We look forward to introducing our guests to our diverse and delicious menu, handcrafted cocktails, stunning ambiance and unparalleled hospitality. Earls Yorkville is an inviting space to connect, dine, and drink, and we can't wait to host you."

The menu at Earls features a diverse selection of globally inspired dishes. An innovative, ever-changing menu that has something for everyone and every occasion, featuring the perfect balance of healthy and indulgent. Experience culinary excellence from the opulent Seafood Tower to the decadent Truffle Tortellini, the bold Angry Lettuce Wraps, and the savory Truffle Chicken.

In addition to the everyday menu, elevate your brunch experience with Earls exceptional Benny Line Up, where classic meets creativity in a mouthwatering array of Eggs Benedict variations, guaranteed to make your weekend mornings extraordinary.

The bar showcases an impressive list of cocktails, wines, and local craft beers, ensuring that guests can enjoy the perfectly paired drink with their dining experience. Discover Earls exquisite lineup of signature cocktails including the tantalizing Passion Fruit Chili and Strawberry Smoke-Show Margaritas, a refreshing Grape Crush Vodka Soda, the electrifying Nitro Espresso Martini, and the exotic Lychee Tini, each crafted to perfection for a taste sensation like no other. Guests can join us to try these drinks and more during our delightful Happy Hour experience, available twice daily, with mouthwatering food options starting at $4 and refreshing drinks beginning at $5.

The design of this location is one of a kind, paying homage to the history of the neighborhood and the brand's commitment to supporting local artists. Earls Yorkville has an eclectic collection of art by local Toronto artists that evoke the vibrance and energy of city life, including art by Victoria Sequiera, Ibrahim Abusitta, Moses Salihou, Nancy Friedland & Gordon Shadrach.

Through lush greenery, sunlight streaming through the solarium, opulent textured fabrics, and eclectic patterns, guests will feel like they are continuing to experience the culture of Yorkville offering an enchanting dining experience. The design was inspired by the city style meets village charm essence of Yorkville.

Earls Yorkville will be the brand's 59th location in Canada, joining the five other locations in the Greater Toronto Area, with the brand expecting to open Earls King West early next year. As Earls continues to expand, they are committed to their promise of carefully crafted experiences at each location.

Earls currently has 10 locations in the U.S. with two new openings on the horizon, one in Miami WorldCentre in summer of 2024, and the second, the recently announced Las Olas location in Fort Lauderdale opening late next year. The expansion is a strategic move to tap into South Florida's dynamic and diverse culinary landscape. Earls is looking forward to serving South Florida guests with these two new locations.

Earls looks forward to opening its doors to welcome guests to its new Yorkville location on November 10th. Enjoy 2 hours of complimentary parking at the Manulife Center when you treat yourself to a delightful meal at Earls with a minimum purchase of $50.

Easily accessible by subway, travelers can hop off at Bloor-Yonge Station for a two minute walk to Earls Yorkville in the Manulife Centre. Reservations can be made ahead of opening day online through www.earls.ca starting on October 17th, 2023.

About Earls Restaurant Group

Earls Restaurants Ltd. is a family-owned operation started in 1982 with its first restaurant in Edmonton, Alberta. Earls has since grown to become one of the most successful, family-owned independent restaurant groups in North America with 69 locations across Canada (59) and the US (10). Stan Fuller still serves as CEO and the brand is headquartered in Vancouver. Earls offers a sophisticated dining experience within its group of independently compelling restaurant locations, with each Earls experience tailored to the location and community it resides in. The Earls menu, created by renowned Chef David Wong, is inspired by world travels and offers guests a balance of healthy and indulgent menu items created with quality ingredients. From the service to the ingredients we cook with, the magic is in the details. More information can be found at www.earls.ca or on social @earlsrestaurant .

