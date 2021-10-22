Earls Restaurant Group announces exclusive partnership with DoorDash in Canada

Earls Makes a Move to DoorDash with the Chance to Win One Year of Free Takeout*

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Starting today, the restaurant group, which is based in Vancouver, B.C. and has 68 locations across Canada and the U.S., will begin offering delivery exclusively through DoorDash, a leading last-mile logistics platform.

"We are thrilled to announce an exclusive partnership with DoorDash," said Kristin Vekteris, Chief Brand Officer, Earls Restaurants. "Its best in class platform offers our guests a premium delivery experience in the comfort of their own home."

To celebrate the exclusive partnership, Earls and DoorDash will provide one lucky customer with a year of free Earls (valued up to $2,500)*. Customers will be entered to win each time they order on DoorDash from October 22 to November 5, 2021, or via Instagram by following both @doordash_ca and @earlsrestaurant, liking the contest post, and tagging two friends. The contest is open to Canadian residents (outside of Quebec) and a winner will be chosen at random and announced by November 12.

As an added bonus, all customers who order Earls on DoorDash through November 5, will receive a complimentary Warm Spinach + Three Cheese Dip** - a beloved Earls classic - with their order.

"This partnership marks an important milestone in providing Canadians with premium dining options directly to their homes," said Brent Seals, GM of DoorDash Canada. "As DoorDash continues to find new ways to enhance the customer experience, our exclusive partnership with Earls Kitchen + Bar comes at the perfect time showcasing the range of offerings available on the platform."

DoorDash users can now enjoy Earls favourites like the Mother Earth Bowl, Sante Fe Chicken Salad and Hunan Kung Pao delivered right to their door. As of today, Earls offers delivery and pick-up through DoorDash (doordash.com or the DoorDash app) to customers in 58 locations in Canada, including Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg, Regina, Saskatoon, Vancouver, and Toronto.

About Earls Restaurant Group

Earls Restaurants Ltd. is a family-owned operation started in 1982 with its first restaurant in Edmonton, Alberta. Earls has since grown to become one of the most successful, family-owned independent restaurant groups in North America with 68 locations across Canada (58) and the US (10). Stan Fuller still serves as CEO and the brand is headquartered in Vancouver. From humble beginnings as a laid-back burger and beer joint to today, Earls offers a casual yet sophisticated dining experience within its group of independently compelling restaurant locations. While each experience is tailored to the location, Earls is committed to providing a consciously sourced, diverse, globally inspired menu from quality ingredients. More information can be found at www.earls.ca or on social @earlsrestaurant.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects consumers with their favourite local and national businesses in more than 7,000 cities across the United States, Canada, Australia and Japan. Founded in 2013, DoorDash enables local businesses to address consumers' expectations of ease and immediacy and thrive in today's convenience economy. By building the last-mile logistics infrastructure for local commerce, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.

*The DoorDash Sweepstakes (the "Sweepstakes") is open only to individuals who are eighteen (18) years of age or older at the time of entry and are legal residents of Canada. This Sweepstakes excludes residents of Quebec. No purchase or payment is necessary to enter or win. To enter the Giveaway, during the Entry Period you may either:

Follow @earlsrestaurant and @doordash_ca on Instagram, like the dedicated Sweepstakes post on select influencers' Instagram page, or via the post hosted on the @earlsrestaurant Instagram page and comment by tagging two other Instagram users on the Sweepstakes post

Purchase Earls through DoorDash between the entry period upon which you will automatically receive one entry (also an "Entry").

All Entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. ET on November 5, 2021. Sponsor's computer is the official time keeping device for the Sweepstakes. If you do not have an Instagram account, establishing an account is free. All Instagram terms apply (as applicable). Your Instagram account must be set to "public" in order for your entry to be eligible. You can return the applicable account to "private" any time after the winner has been announced. Limit 50 entries per person during the Sweepstakes Period, regardless of entry method. DoorDash will notify the winners on or about November 12, 2021 via direct message on Instagram. Additional terms and conditions can be found at: https://help.doordash.com/consumers/s/article/Earls-Kitchen-Bar-Canada-Launch-Campaign-October-2021

**Free Item: Offer valid for one (1) Spinach Dip with promo code EARLS, while supplies last. Offer valid through November 05, 2021 at participating locations. No order minimum subtotal required. Not valid for pickup or dine-in. Limit one per person. Fees, taxes, and gratuity apply. Must use promo code EARLS to redeem. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. See full terms and conditions at help.doordash.com/consumers/s/article/offer-terms-conditions .

SOURCE Earls Restaurants

