Eaglesledge Energy Ltd. (ELE) announces the development of a Clean Fuels Refinery and Solar Facility Project in Belle Plaine, Saskatchewan.

VANCOUVER, BC, April 30, 2024 /CNW/ - The project looks to integrate carbon recapture with a focus to recapture upwards of 90% of carbon production further reducing the environmental footprint.

Located on the edge of the Bakken Oil Formation and with access to a vibrant oil and gas supply chain, this location is ideal to add value to one of Canada's greatest natural resources.

This project will create an industry-leading Clean Fuels Refinery (CFR) that generates high quality products, minimizes carbon emissions, and services local and regional needs. Using the latest state-of-the-art technology and refining process, the plant will significantly reduce the impact on our environment.

ELE's strategy is to help advance Saskatchewan's oil and gas sector by working with local businesses, workforce, and communities to generate long-term sustainable economic benefits in the region.

The planned CFR will produce predominantly ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, and jet fuel. The CFR will produce 30,000 barrels per stream day (bpsd). The modular design can be expanded to increase capacity up to 85,000 bpsd to further service regional demand. The refinery size is uniquely designed for construction efficiency and to produce local supply for local demand in a cost-effective and sustainable way.

The company is dedicated to embracing solar power as a key component of our commitment to a sustainable and clean energy future. By harnessing the sun's abundant and renewable energy, we can provide our customers with an eco-friendly and cost-effective alternative to traditional energy solutions, empowering businesses and entities to take control of their energy consumption while significantly reducing their carbon footprint.

To meet these needs, a 125MW solar facility is an integral part of the CFR. A small portion of the production will be utilized by the refinery operations, with the bulk supporting the power grid and local industry demands in the region.

ELE's forward-looking approach doesn't stop at conventional energy sources. The company is actively exploring the possibilities of carbon capture and utilization technologies, positioning ourselves and the Province of Saskatchewan at the forefront of this emerging field. By investing in this technology, ELE's aim to revolutionize the energy landscape and redefine what it means to be a responsible energy provided in the 21st century.

The Company approach is rooted in innovation, technical excellence, and a relentless pursuit of efficiency. By employing cutting-edge technology and fostering a culture of continuous learning, ELE strives to push the boundaries of what is possible in the energy sector.

The Company strategy is to help advance Saskatchewan's oil and gas sector by working with First Nations, as well as local businesses, workforces, and communities, to generate long-term sustainable economic benefits in the region.

DISCLAIMER: Some of the statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. Such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors such as the development of general economic conditions, future market conditions, unusual catastrophic loss events, changes in the capital markets and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. Eaglesledge Energy Ltd. does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness, or updated status of such statements. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will Eaglesledge Energy Ltd. or its affiliated companies be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages.

SOURCE Eaglesledge Energy Ltd

For further information: [email protected]