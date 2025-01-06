Eaglecom Honors its Founder While Ushering in New Leadership

TORONTO, Jan. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Eaglecom, a pioneer in nonprofit direct response television (DRTV) fundraising for over 36 years, is proud to announce Jason Brock as its new President, effective January 2025. This leadership transition celebrates the remarkable contributions of Eaglecom's founder and outgoing President, Graham Knope, whose vision and dedication has transformed charitable TV fundraising.

Jason Brock (CNW Group/Eaglecom Inc)

Since founding Eaglecom, Knope has been a transformative leader in the nonprofit industry, helping charities relieve suffering and change lives through the power of TV. Eaglecom has now become the most trusted creative, media and analytics partner for nonprofits in North America.

Reflecting on the transition, Knope said, "Eaglecom was born out of a passion for impact. I'm profoundly grateful for all who have made that possible, and for the opportunity to help so many nonprofits. I am honored to pass this role to Jason, and excited for our future as he leads us with deep integrity, purpose and innovation."

Knope will remain active as the agency's Founder, and will continue to lead Eaglecom's charitable foundation, a strong and enduring part of Eaglecom's giveback tradition.

Brock brings to the role vast fundraising and marketing experience, previously leading performance marketing for ALSAC, the fundraising arm of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and most recently as Eaglecom's Chief Strategy and Growth Officer.

"I am deeply honored to follow in Graham's footsteps," said Brock. "The Eaglecom team reflects my belief in the power of compassion and inspiration. As we move forward, our goal is to honor this legacy while driving innovation in media buying, storytelling, and analytics to empower nonprofits in a changing landscape."

"This is more than a transition," added Brock "It is a celebration of where we've been and a shared commitment to where we are going. Eaglecom is fueled by compassion and driven by results. Together, we are ready to inspire greater impact for this industry that we are so fortunate to serve."

About Eaglecom

Eaglecom is the leading agency in nonprofit DRTV fundraising, empowering charities to amplify their missions and achieve extraordinary results. Eaglecom combines a mission-first approach with innovation to help nonprofits drive greater impact. Visit www.eaglecom.org to learn more.

For more information, contact Annie Wong ([email protected]) or call 416.483.2287.