Eagle Energy Inc. Announces Change of Chief Financial Officer

CALGARY, May 30, 2019 /CNW/ - (TSX: EGL): Eagle Energy Inc. ("Eagle") announced today that Brenda Galonski, Vice President, Finance and Controller of Eagle, will succeed Kelly Tomyn as Eagle's Chief Financial Officer, effective June 1, 2019.

Wayne Wisniewski, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "On behalf of Eagle and its board of directors, I would like to thank Ms. Tomyn for her valuable contributions as Eagle's CFO since 2010 and wish her the very best in her future endeavors. Eagle is making this change to its executive team as part of its ongoing efforts to reduce its general and administrative costs."

"We are pleased Ms. Galonski will succeed Ms. Tomyn as CFO. Ms. Galonski has over 25 years of experience in financial roles in the oil and gas industry. Prior to joining Eagle, Ms. Galonski was the Vice President Finance and CFO of Coda Petroleum Inc., which Eagle acquired in 2015. Ms. Galonski initially assumed the role as Eagle's Controller and later became its Vice-President, Finance. We look forward to her contribution as Eagle's CFO."

As a reminder, Eagle's annual meeting will be held on June 18, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Altius Centre, 2nd Floor, 500 - 4 Avenue SW, Calgary for shareholders of record on May 7, 2019.

About Eagle Energy Inc.

Eagle is an oil and gas corporation with shares listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "EGL".

All material information about Eagle may be found on its website at www.EagleEnergy.com or under Eagle's issuer profile at www.sedar.com.

For further information: Wayne Wisniewski, President & Chief Executive Officer, (713) 300-3298; Brenda Galonski, Vice President, Finance and Controller, (587) 233-1791; Eagle Energy Inc., Suite 2710, 500-4th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta T2P 2V6, (403) 531-1575, (855) 531-1575 (toll free)

