E79 Resources Appoints Shane Mele as Vice President of Exploration

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - E79 Resources Corp. (CSE: ESNR) (OTC: ESVNF) ("E79" or the "Company") is pleased to report the appointment of Shane Mele as vice president of exploration commencing November 8, 2021.

Martin Pawlitschek, E79's interim President and Chief Executive Officer stated, "After an extensive search we are pleased to have a professional explorationist of Shane's background and quality leading our exploration efforts on the ground in Victoria. We look forward to an accelerated targeting and drill testing program on our projects and are confident that this will lead to further drill intercepts and discovery of additional gold prospects."

Mr. Shane Mele has more than 25 years' experience in the resources industry, predominantly in gold mining and exploration across Australia, with a strong background in Victorian Gold. Prior to joining E79, Shane was the Exploration Manager for Navarre Minerals and Managing Director of Kidman Resources. He has also held senior management and geological roles with St Barbara Limited, BCD Resources NL, and MPI Mines Limited. He was more recently involved in the discovery and delivery of a Maiden Gold Resource for Navarre Minerals within the Stawell Gold Corridor located in Western Victoria. Mr. Mele has vast experience with regional exploration management and technical project assessments for business development. He holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours) from LaTrobe University is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.

The Company will be granting Mr. Mele 350,000 stock options at an exercise price as of his commencement date November 8, 2021 with vesting over a period of 2 years, 25% vesting every 6 months over the 2-year period. Full disclosure of his options following the grant date will be made in the Company's Form 11 filing with the CSE which will be available on the Company's profile page on the CSE website at www.thecse.com.

About E79 Resources Corp.

E79 Resources is focused on exploring for high-grade gold at its properties in the Victorian Goldfields, Australia. The Myrtleford property represents the consolidation of an entire historic gold camp with over 70 past producing gold mines on the property, where the bulk of historic mining stopped at the water table. At Beaufort, an opportunity exists to explore for a hard rock source of a major alluvial goldfield along a structure that is known to host gold in the region.

Martin Pawlitschek

Interim President, Chief Executive Officer, E79 Resources Corp.

