E79 Resources Announces Steven Butler as Proposed Board Member

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - E79 Resources Corp. (CSE: ESNR) ("E79" or the "Company") notes that its upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders is being held on Wednesday December 9, 2020. The Company's meeting materials named 4 director nominees for 4 director positions. The Company now wishes to nominate a fifth director for election at the meeting, Steven Butler.

Steven Butler brings to the company his capital markets insights, experience and relationships gained over a 25 years career predominantly in precious metals research. He held senior positions at four investment banks including BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity, TD Securities and GMP Securities. His knowledge and experience will greatly benefit the Company as it plans ongoing exploration activities, communicates those activities to the market and works to build its industry presence. Steve previously served as a director of Atacama Pacific Gold Corp. in 2015-2016 (acquired by Rio2 Ltd. in 2018). He currently holds the position of Business Development Advisor at Certarus Ltd. Steve holds an MBA from Dalhousie University (1991) and HBSc in Geology from Queen's University (1988).

The Company advises that to accommodate the election of Mr. Butler as a fifth director, the number of directors to be set for the coming year will be increased from 4 directors to 5 directors, by way of a motion made at the shareholder meeting. Any votes for the number of directors to be set at 4 (in a deposited proxy) will be voted for setting the number of directors at 5, unless the proxy contains specific instructions otherwise. With the 5 director positions expected to be approved, management will nominate Mr. Butler as one of the management nominees for the 5 director positions. The management proxyholders intend to vote for Mr. Butler's election as a director unless the proxy contains specific instructions otherwise to withhold such vote.

About E79 Resources Corp.

E79 Resources is focused on exploring for Fosterville-type mineralization at its Beaufort and Myrtleford properties in the Victorian Goldfields, Australia. At Beaufort, an opportunity exists to explore for a hard rock source of a major alluvial goldfield along a structure that is known to host gold in the region. The Myrtleford property represents the consolidation of an entire historic gold camp with over 70 past producing gold mines on the property, where the vast majority of past exploration stopped at the water table. The Company continues to evaluate corporate development opportunities in the underexplored and prolific Victorian Goldfields.

Rory Quinn

President and Chief Executive Officer

Website: www.E79resources.com

For further information: E79 Resources Corp., Email: [email protected]