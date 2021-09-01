E79 Resources Announces Full-Service Investor Relations Agreement with Adelaide Capital

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - E79 Resources Corp. (CSE: ESNR) (OTCQB: ESVNF) ("E79" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a consulting agreement (the "Consulting Agreement") with Adelaide Capital ("Adelaide") to provide investor relations consulting services to the Company in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") and applicable legislation.

Rory Quinn, E79's President and Chief Executive Officer stated, "As we embark on a very busy period of work over the next 6-12 months with an expected substantial increase in targeting, drilling and reporting, I'm happy to announce that E79 will retain Adelaide Capital to help with communication to the market and responsiveness to our shareholders. I look forward to working with Tina Byers, Deborah Honig and the Adelaide Capital Team."

Adelaide will work closely with E79 to provide investor relations and consulting services to the Company. Under the terms of the Consulting Agreement, Adelaide will receive C$8,000 per month, plus 50,000 stock options for an initial period of 6 months (subject to extension by mutual agreement) commencing on the date applicable filings are made to the CSE. Adelaide will, among other things, assist with investor introductions and communications, respond to investor and shareholder inquires, work with E79 to prepare corporate materials and press releases and coordinate non-deal roadshows, virtual campaigns and conferences.

Adelaide is principally owned by Deborah Honig and is an arm's length company based in Toronto, Ontario. Adelaide is a full-service investor relations firm that specializes in small-cap growth companies. As of the date hereof, Adelaide does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right to acquire such an interest.

About E79 Resources Corp.

E79 Resources is focused on exploring for high-grade gold at its properties in the Victorian Goldfields, Australia. The Myrtleford property represents the consolidation of an entire historic gold mining camp with over 70 past producing gold mines on the property, where the bulk of historic mining stopped at the water table. At Beaufort, an opportunity exists to explore for a hard rock source of a major alluvial goldfield along a structure that is known to host gold in the region.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "indicates", "opportunity", "possible" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although E79 believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its obligations under its property agreements going forward, to maintain its mineral tenures and concessions in good standing, to explore and develop its projects, to repay its debt and for general working capital purposes; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; the inherent hazards associates with mineral exploration and mining operations, future prices of gold, copper and other metals, changes in general economic conditions, accuracy of mineral resource and reserve estimates, the potential for new discoveries, the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop the projects and if obtained, to obtain such permits and consents in a timely fashion relative to the Company's plans and business objectives for the projects; the general ability of the Company to monetize its mineral resources; and changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, compliance with environmental laws and regulations, dependence on key management personnel and general competition in the mining industry. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

